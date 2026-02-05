T20 World Cup 2026: India face another injury scare in warm-up match against South Africa

Team India wrapped up another convincing outing in their unofficial T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, but left with yet another injury scare on Wednesday evening.

While the team welcomed the return of batter Tilak Varma after a month-long injury layoff, the Men in Blue were left with another injury threat as pacer Harshit Rana suffered concerns during the outing against the Proteas.

Bowling after the Indian batters erected a 240-run total in 20 overs, Rana was forced to leave the pitch due to a physical injury. The Delhi fast bowler’s discomfort became apparent when he was unable to complete his rhythm, pulling out of his delivery stride on two separate occasions within a single over. Shortly thereafter, Rana was seen clutching his knee in distress before hobbling off the field, ending his participation in the match prematurely. He only bowled a solitary over in the game, conceding 16 runs.