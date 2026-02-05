T20 World Cup 2026: India face another injury scare in warm-up match against South Africa

T20 World Cup 2026: While the team welcomed the return of batter Tilak Varma after a month-long injury layoff, the Men in Blue were left with another injury threat as pacer Harshit Rana suffered concerns during the outing against the Proteas.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 5, 2026 08:10 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Pacer Harshit Rana suffered an injury scare during India's warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)T20 World Cup 2026: Pacer Harshit Rana suffered an injury scare during India's warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Team India wrapped up another convincing outing in their unofficial T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, but left with yet another injury scare on Wednesday evening.

Bowling after the Indian batters erected a 240-run total in 20 overs, Rana was forced to leave the pitch due to a physical injury. The Delhi fast bowler’s discomfort became apparent when he was unable to complete his rhythm, pulling out of his delivery stride on two separate occasions within a single over. Shortly thereafter, Rana was seen clutching his knee in distress before hobbling off the field, ending his participation in the match prematurely. He only bowled a solitary over in the game, conceding 16 runs.

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not released an official statement detailing the exact nature or severity of the knee issue. India had entered the warm-ups, three days out from their tournament opener against the USA in Mumbai, without all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been out injured since before the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India’s pace stocks for the tournament are led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube also in the side besides Harshit. The 24-year-old Harshit has played nine T20Is thus far in his career, picking up as many wickets.

Led by the carnage unleashed by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan with his rapid half-century with seven sixes, the Indian batters smoked 19 maximums against South Africa, eventually registering a 30-run win. India used nine bowlers in total in the warm-ups, with batting all-rounders Tilak and Abhishek Sharma also chipping in with three overs.

