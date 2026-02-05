T20 World Cup 2026 Group D: Full schedule, squads, venues of New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE

T20 World Cup 2026: Check out all the details involving Group D, including New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada, including squads, venues and match schedule.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 5, 2026 03:39 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026 Group C; UAE, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Canada will compete in the same group. (Reuters/X)T20 World Cup 2026 Group C; UAE, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Canada will compete in the same group. (Reuters/X)
T20 World Cup 2026 Group D: The T20 World Cup 2026 group stage action will be marked from an exciting set of matches in group D, which will likely play as the ‘Group of Death’, starting February 8.

With last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, locked in with New Zealand and Afghanistan, there will be an intense battle for the top two spots in the group. Also in the race are the United Arab Emirates and Canada as the teams lock horns for crucial points in the first phase of the tournament.

What to watch out for

While they haven’t quite had a decent run in recent months, the South African unit is capable of replicating their 2024 World Cup and give all the teams a run for their tournament this time.

Venues: The teams in this group will play across three venues in India in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

T20 World Cup – Group D fixtures

All timings are local time

Match 4 – 8 February 2026
11:00 AM
Afghanistan v New Zealand
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 9 – 9 February 2026
7:00 PM
Canada v South Africa
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 11 – 10 February 2026
3:00 PM
New Zealand v United Arab Emirates
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 13 –  11 February 2026
11:00 AM
Afghanistan v South Africa
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 20 – 13 February 2026
3:00 PM
Canada v United Arab Emirates
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 24 – 14 February 2026
7:00 PM
New Zealand v South Africa
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 28 – 16 February 2026
11:00 AM
Afghanistan v United Arab Emirates
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 31 – 17 February 2026
11:00 AM
Canada v New Zealand
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 34 – 18 February 2026
11:00 AM
South Africa v United Arab Emirates
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 39 – 19 February 2026
7:00 PM
Afghanistan v Canada
Venue:M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D – Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

