T20 World Cup 2026 Group C: Check out full schedule, squads, venues of England, West Indies, Nepal, Scotland, Italy

T20 World Cup 2026: Check out all the details involving Group C, including England, West Indies, Nepal, Italy and Scotland, including squads, venues and match schedule.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 5, 2026 01:38 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026 Group C; Nepal, West Indies, England, Italy and Scotland will compete in the same group. (AP/Reuters/X)T20 World Cup 2026 Group C; Nepal, West Indies, England, Italy and Scotland will compete in the same group. (AP/Reuters/X)
T20 World Cup 2026 Group C: The T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in Group C will begin on the tournament opener day of February 7 with the West Indies taking on Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the venue where they made history 10 years ago during the last World Cup edition held in India.

With England and the Windies leading the race in the group, some exciting opponents are awaiting in the rising underdogs Nepal and World Cup first-timers, Italy. Ranked 14th in the world, Scotland made an eleventh-hour entry into the tournament in the last week of January after the exit of Bangladesh from the tournament due to the ongoing tensions with co-hosts India.

What to watch out for

As much as a high-scoring England-West Indies contest at the Wankhede Stadium is on the cards, one can keep an eye on Italy’s World Cup debut as well as Nepal, who had recently beaten West Indies in the format.

Venues: Interestingly, teams in this group will have to contend with the least venues across all groups, with games being held between only two grounds in Mumbai and Kolkata.

T20 World Cup – Group C fixtures

Match 2 – 7 February 2026
3:00 PM
Scotland v West Indies
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 5 – 8 February 2026
3:00 PM
England v Nepal
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 7 – 9 February 2026
11:00 AM
Italy v Scotland
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 15 – 11 February 2026
07:00 PM
England v West Indies
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 17 – 12 February 2026
3:00 PM
Italy v Nepal
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 23 – 14 February 2026
3:00 PM
England v Scotland 
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 25 – 15 February 2026
11:00 AM
Nepal v West Indies
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29 – 16 February 2026
03:00 PM
England v Italy
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 33 – 17 February 2026
07:00 PM
Nepal v Scotland
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 37 – 19 February 2026
11:00 AM
Italy v West Indies
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C – Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Italy: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

