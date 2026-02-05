T20 World Cup 2026 Group C: Check out full schedule, squads, venues of England, West Indies, Nepal, Scotland, Italy

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C; Nepal, West Indies, England, Italy and Scotland will compete in the same group. (AP/Reuters/X)

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C: The T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in Group C will begin on the tournament opener day of February 7 with the West Indies taking on Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the venue where they made history 10 years ago during the last World Cup edition held in India.

With England and the Windies leading the race in the group, some exciting opponents are awaiting in the rising underdogs Nepal and World Cup first-timers, Italy. Ranked 14th in the world, Scotland made an eleventh-hour entry into the tournament in the last week of January after the exit of Bangladesh from the tournament due to the ongoing tensions with co-hosts India.