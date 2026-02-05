T20 World Cup 2026 Group B: Check out full schedule, squads, venues of Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman, Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B; Zimbabwe, Si Lanka, Australia, Ireland and Oman will compete in the same group. (AP/Reuters/File Photo)

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on February 7 and co-hosts Sri Lanka will begin their campaign at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo a day later, taking on Ireland.

The big sharks alongside Sri Lanka in group B are the 2021 winners, Australia. Oman and Zimbabwe are also part of this pool where a few upsets and surprises could take place along the way.

What to watch out for

Wounded by a massive 0-3 defeat to Pakistan in Lahore, Australia enter the tournament with an injury-ravaged side that is still not short on batting firepower. However, with their relative weakness against spin coming to the fore, it will be interesting to see how Australia contend with the challenges in this group.