T20 World Cup 2026 Group B: Check out full schedule, squads, venues of Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman, Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on February 7 and co-hosts Sri Lanka will begin their campaign at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo a day later, taking on Ireland.
The big sharks alongside Sri Lanka in group B are the 2021 winners, Australia. Oman and Zimbabwe are also part of this pool where a few upsets and surprises could take place along the way.
What to watch out for
Wounded by a massive 0-3 defeat to Pakistan in Lahore, Australia enter the tournament with an injury-ravaged side that is still not short on batting firepower. However, with their relative weakness against spin coming to the fore, it will be interesting to see how Australia contend with the challenges in this group.
Venues: Interestingly, all matches in this group will be played exclusively in Sri Lanka. The matches will be held across the three designated venues: the R Premadasa Stadium and thr SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo and the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
Timings are local time
Match 6 – 8 February 2026
7:00 PM
Sri Lanka v Ireland
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 8 – 9 February 2026
3:00 PM
Oman v Zimbabwe
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Match 14 – 11 February 2026
3:00 PM
Australia v Ireland
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 16 – 12 February 2026
11:00 AM
Sri Lanka v Oman
Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Match 19 – 13 February 2026
11:00 AM
Australia v Zimbabwe
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 22 – 14 February 2026
11:00 AM
Ireland v Oman
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Match 30 – 16 February 2026
7:00 PM
Sri Lanka v Australia
Venue: Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Match 32 – 17 February 2026
3:00 PM
Ireland v Zimbabwe
Venue: Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Match 38 – 19 February 2026
3:00 PM
Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 40 – 20 February 2026
7:00 PM
Australia v Oman
Venue: Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Aamir Kaleem
