T20 World Cup 2026 Group A: Check out full schedule, squads, venues of India, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands and USA

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on February 7 across three venues, with two Group A fixtures starting off the tournament across India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are set to take on Netherlands from Group A in the tournament, slated to be held with a morning start at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo. The occasion will be special for the old Lankan venue as men’s T20I cricket will be held for the first time in 16 years on the ground. Co-hosts India will then take on the United States of America the same evening as they begin their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Namibia are the fifth team placed in the group.