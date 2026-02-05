T20 World Cup 2026 Group A: Check out full schedule, squads, venues of India, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands and USA

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
T20 World Cup 2026 Group A: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on February 7 across three venues, with two Group A fixtures starting off the tournament across India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan are set to take on Netherlands from Group A in the tournament, slated to be held with a morning start at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo. The occasion will be special for the old Lankan venue as men’s T20I cricket will be held for the first time in 16 years on the ground. Co-hosts India will then take on the United States of America the same evening as they begin their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Namibia are the fifth team placed in the group.
Interestingly, India, Pakistan, and the USA were placed in the same group in the previous edition as well. Toppling predictions, the US-side edged out Pakistan to earn a Super 8 spot alongside India in the 2024 World Cup.
What to watch out for
Having announced a boycott decision over India in the group stages, the spotlight will continue to remain on the mercurial Pakistan side. Stung by a group-stage exit, Pakistan will be aiming to make a strong comeback this time around and with games scheduled on the slower Sri Lankan pitches, Salman Agha’s men have an opportunity to mask several weaknesses and appear as the dark horse of the tournament.
Venues: Six venues across India and Sri Lanka will host Group A games. India will play a game each in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad while two games will also be held in Chennai. Meanwhile, Pakistan will play their games at two venues in Colombo.
Match 1 – 7 February 2026
11:00 AM
Netherlands v Pakistan
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Match 3 – 7 February 2026
7:00 PM
India v United States
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 10 – 10 February 2026
11:00 AM
Namibia v Netherlands
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Match 12 – 10 February 2026
7:00 PM
Pakistan v United States
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Match 18 –12 February 2026
7:00 PM
India v Namibia
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Match 21 -13 February 2026
7:00 PM
Netherlands v United States
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 26 – 15 February 2026
3:00 PM
Namibia v United States
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 27 – 15 February 2026
7:00 PM
India v Pakistan
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
ALSO READ | Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Venue: Match 35 – 18 February 2026
3:00 PM
Namibia v Pakistan
Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Match 36 – 18 February 2026
7:00 PM
India v Netherlands
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
United States: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.