India vs England Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd semi-final: Where to watch IND vs ENG match live telecast and stream?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Live Score Streaming Online: India and England will lock horns in a third successive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.
Heading into the contest, England have put on a compelling show in the Super 8s in Sri Lanka, with captain Harry Brook coming to the fore with a sensational century against Pakistan. With a batting line-up armed up with multiple powerhouses, England will fancy their chances against India on a belter at the Wankhede. But Suryakumar Yadav’s men will also exude confidence from securing their berth with a superb chase against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, pitting two teams of equal strengths in Mumbai on Thursday.
What Is The Toss Time For India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?
The toss for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
What time and where is the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?
The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played on Sunday, March 1, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
How To Watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match In India?
The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
How To Live Stream India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?
The live streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Englad Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson
