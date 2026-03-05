India vs England Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd semi-final: Where to watch IND vs ENG match live telecast and stream?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: IND face ENG in the semi-final in Mumbai today. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Live Score Streaming Online: India and England will lock horns in a third successive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Heading into the contest, England have put on a compelling show in the Super 8s in Sri Lanka, with captain Harry Brook coming to the fore with a sensational century against Pakistan. With a batting line-up armed up with multiple powerhouses, England will fancy their chances against India on a belter at the Wankhede. But Suryakumar Yadav’s men will also exude confidence from securing their berth with a superb chase against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, pitting two teams of equal strengths in Mumbai on Thursday.