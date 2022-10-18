T20 World Cup 2022: India vs New Zealand warm up match live streaming, when and where to watch

India vs New Zealand, Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Streaming Details: India will take on New Zealand in their last warm up match in Brisbane on Wednesday before their World Cup clash with archrivals Pakistan on October 23. India have played 3 warm up matches thus far and have won 2 of them, once against Western Australia XI and the other against Australia.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have played a warm up match against South Africa which they lost by 9 wickets. The Kane Williamson-led side will be hoping to get some momentum under their wings before they clash with hosts Australia in their first match on October 22.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match.

When is the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match is on Wednesday, October 19.

Where is the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will happen at 1 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match on TV in India?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match on the internet in India?

The India-New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be livestreamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne