T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Defending champions West Indies will face Sri Lanka in a Super 12 Group 1 contest of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

The Kieron Pollard-led team would hope to register their second victory and aim to put up a late fight for qualification. A loss to Sri Lanka will bring curtains on their hopes of going any further. On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led side slumped to their third consecutive defeat against England on Monday after a solid start. Playing their final Super 12 match, they will be keen to bow out with a win.

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played on November 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka live on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka online?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

What are the squads for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka?

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran(w), Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal