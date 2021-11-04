T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: WI opt to bowl first

Who are the key players?

Evin Lewis, West Indies: The West Indies bat so deep that if they can get off to a good start then there’s little issue taking risks in the second half of their innings. It could be that one of Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder comes in as low as nine, so a big start from the in-form and fast-scoring Lewis would set the West Indies up for a massive score that they desperately need. Lose early wickets and suddenly the pressure is on the middle and lower order to rebuild.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka: Top level spin bowling is West Indies’ Achilles heel, and Sri Lanka have one of the very best in the tournament in the shape of Hasaranga. If Sri Lanka’s main man with the ball can weave his way through the West Indies top order then that will be a big step towards winning the game.