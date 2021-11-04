T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: WI opt to bowl first

T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Online Updates: West Indies will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The defending champions have failed to live up to their potential in the tournament so far, losing two matches and winning just one against Bangladesh. In order to defend their title, West Indies will have to win both of their remaining matches and depend on a few results to go their way to have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led side are all but out of contention to advance after just one win from four matches. Sri Lanka will be keen to bow out with a win.
Live Blog
West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field. "Expect a bit of dew here. For us, it's important to win a match. As a team, hopefully we can bowl well. I had a couple of days off, worked with the physio," said Kieron Pollard.
Evin Lewis, West Indies: The West Indies bat so deep that if they can get off to a good start then there’s little issue taking risks in the second half of their innings. It could be that one of Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder comes in as low as nine, so a big start from the in-form and fast-scoring Lewis would set the West Indies up for a massive score that they desperately need. Lose early wickets and suddenly the pressure is on the middle and lower order to rebuild.
Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka: Top level spin bowling is West Indies’ Achilles heel, and Sri Lanka have one of the very best in the tournament in the shape of Hasaranga. If Sri Lanka’s main man with the ball can weave his way through the West Indies top order then that will be a big step towards winning the game.
Mickey Arthur, Sri Lanka head coach: "I sit here really comfortable with our bowling structure. Maybe one seamer can be a left-arm quick, but Dushmantha Chameera is world-class at the moment. I love our two mystery spinners - they give us that little kind of mystique if you like - I think our fifth and sixth bowlers are adequate, so I'm comfortable with that. Our batting is getting better and better all the time, and I guess for me it's just striving to get that batting working as a well-oiled machine. We fielded well at times, and one of our goals and ethos as a team is to become the best fielding side in the world.”
Kieron Pollard, West Indies captain: "It's not only us that have struggled on these wickets, but other players - world-class players - have struggled as well. They've just been able find a rhythm, and we haven't been able to cross that 143-run barrier. The teams that have done well have assessed conditions well."
Sri Lanka (Probable Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.
West Indies (Probable Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Super 12 contest between West Indies and Sri Lanka. Both teams have registered a single victory so far in the tournament. Can the defending champions stay afloat? Stay tuned for more!