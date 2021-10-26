scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Updates: Battle in Dubai

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Online Updates: Both teams will focus on improving their batting performance having endured losses in their opener.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 26, 2021 3:00:40 pm
West Indies vs South Africa live score, T20 World Cup 2021 WI vs SA LIVE ScoreT20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score: The match is being held in Dubai.

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Online Updates: South Africa and defending champions West Indies lock horns in the first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Tuesday. While South Africa were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia, West Indies sank to a six-wicket loss against England previously. Put in to bat, both sides struggled to put runs on the board. West Indies were skittled for just 55 runs while the Proteas were a touch better, managing 118 in 20 overs.

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Live Blog

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score:

15:00 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Toss update

Toss.

14:50 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Who are the key players for today's contest?

Quinton de Kock: The linchpin of South Africa’s line-up, de Kock’s impact with the bat will likely shape his team's assault. In six innings against West Indies, de Kock averages 50.33, with a strike rate into the 130s, including three half-centuries. He is a good match-up against spinners like Hayden Walsh Jr, and is an expert at negotiating quick bowling.

Andre Russell: South Africa has been somewhat of a bogey team for Andre Russell, though the neutral setting and significance of a T20 World Cup could galvanise the world-class all-rounder to become a point of difference in the encounter. Conceding 9.57 runs an over against South Africa (up from a career T20I economy of 9.18), Russell has been quelled by South Africa’s bowlers in death over situations, averaging 12.25 in nine innings, not out just once.

14:40 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Did you know?

  • Chris Gayle (933) needs 84 runs to surpass Mahela Jayawardene's T20 World Cup run tally of 1016 and become the leading run-scorer in the tournament.
  • Reeza Hendricks needs seven more runs to become the seventh South Africa player to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is.
  • Roston Chase's claims for selection are only strengthened by the fact that he had a batting strike rate of 144.33 and a bowling economy rate of 6.92 in this year's CPL.

14:30 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Who said what

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa pacer: "Batters know what they have to do. Nobody is blaming anyone. But the worst thing you can do is harp on about it. It is definitely an area of concern, and it is being addressed. West Indies are a dangerous team, you can't underestimate anyone. Tomorrow is a new day. We have to be as disciplined as we were in the first game. They are an incredibly strong and powerful T20 team."

Roddy Estwick, West Indies assistant coach: "If you look at the conditions here, especially in Dubai, where we played, there was a bit in it for the paces. [Bowlers] who bowl into the pitch with a nice change of pace got the rewards. I believe that there's enough for both spinners and pacers. It is all about assessing the conditions. The pitch will give you the information, and the team that grabs that information the quickest and executes their skills the best, they will come out on top. Because the pitch will always give you the information."

14:30 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Time for Markram to shine?
14:20 (IST)26 Oct 2021
What are the probable playing XIs?

South Africa (Probable Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies (Probable Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

14:15 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the Super 12 clash between South Africa and West Indies. Both teams will be aiming to bounce back with a victory at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned for more!

South Africa’s problem in recent games was once again on display in their opening clash. Playing with a top-heavy side, they were unable to overcome the loss of early wickets. While Markram held on to his wicket at the other end, the Proteas twice lost wickets in clusters of three. David Miller’s woeful form and the inexperienced middle order didn’t help their case either.

However, armed with world class bowlers, South Africa got most things right with the ball, making the run-chase tight. Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bowled fiery opening spells before the spin duo World No 1 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj restricted runs in the middle over.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd