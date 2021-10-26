T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Updates: Battle in Dubai

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Online Updates: South Africa and defending champions West Indies lock horns in the first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Tuesday. While South Africa were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia, West Indies sank to a six-wicket loss against England previously. Put in to bat, both sides struggled to put runs on the board. West Indies were skittled for just 55 runs while the Proteas were a touch better, managing 118 in 20 overs.
West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
Quinton de Kock: The linchpin of South Africa’s line-up, de Kock’s impact with the bat will likely shape his team's assault. In six innings against West Indies, de Kock averages 50.33, with a strike rate into the 130s, including three half-centuries. He is a good match-up against spinners like Hayden Walsh Jr, and is an expert at negotiating quick bowling.
Andre Russell: South Africa has been somewhat of a bogey team for Andre Russell, though the neutral setting and significance of a T20 World Cup could galvanise the world-class all-rounder to become a point of difference in the encounter. Conceding 9.57 runs an over against South Africa (up from a career T20I economy of 9.18), Russell has been quelled by South Africa’s bowlers in death over situations, averaging 12.25 in nine innings, not out just once.
Kagiso Rabada, South Africa pacer: "Batters know what they have to do. Nobody is blaming anyone. But the worst thing you can do is harp on about it. It is definitely an area of concern, and it is being addressed. West Indies are a dangerous team, you can't underestimate anyone. Tomorrow is a new day. We have to be as disciplined as we were in the first game. They are an incredibly strong and powerful T20 team."
Roddy Estwick, West Indies assistant coach: "If you look at the conditions here, especially in Dubai, where we played, there was a bit in it for the paces. [Bowlers] who bowl into the pitch with a nice change of pace got the rewards. I believe that there's enough for both spinners and pacers. It is all about assessing the conditions. The pitch will give you the information, and the team that grabs that information the quickest and executes their skills the best, they will come out on top. Because the pitch will always give you the information."
South Africa (Probable Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies (Probable Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the Super 12 clash between South Africa and West Indies. Both teams will be aiming to bounce back with a victory at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned for more!