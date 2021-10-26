T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Updates: Battle in Dubai

Who said what

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa pacer: "Batters know what they have to do. Nobody is blaming anyone. But the worst thing you can do is harp on about it. It is definitely an area of concern, and it is being addressed. West Indies are a dangerous team, you can't underestimate anyone. Tomorrow is a new day. We have to be as disciplined as we were in the first game. They are an incredibly strong and powerful T20 team."

Roddy Estwick, West Indies assistant coach: "If you look at the conditions here, especially in Dubai, where we played, there was a bit in it for the paces. [Bowlers] who bowl into the pitch with a nice change of pace got the rewards. I believe that there's enough for both spinners and pacers. It is all about assessing the conditions. The pitch will give you the information, and the team that grabs that information the quickest and executes their skills the best, they will come out on top. Because the pitch will always give you the information."