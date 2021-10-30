T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and where?

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: South Africa will hope to build a winning streak against former champions Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Temba Bavuma-led side bounced back from their initial loss in the tournament with an eight-wicket victory against West Indies. After restricting West Indies to 143/8 in the first innings, the Proteas chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, owing to an Aiden Markram half-century. On the other side, the Dasun Shanaka-led team lost to Australia by seven wickets in their last encounter. David Warner’s fabulous 65-run knock proved to be pivotal in Australia’s run-chase of 155.

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be played on October 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka live on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka online?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

What are the squads for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka?

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock(wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.