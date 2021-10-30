T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates: Battle in Sharjah

Who said what

Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka on experiences in Sharjah: "To be honest we have to assess the conditions first. Hopefully playing two games there have a favour in our side so we can read the wickets really well, so I feel we are slightly ahead of South Africa team. You know, the Sharjah wicket is always two-paced, so even in the last game West Indies and Bangladesh we saw that ball is going up and down."

South African spinner, Keshav Maharaj on the mood and balance of the team: "I think it showed the character of the team in the previous game. We know what's at stake in this World Cup, so we are leaving everything behind us when we step over that rope. Yeah, I think the good thing about our team is that most batters can bat in various positions, which gives us the depth that we need when having a lot of top order batters."