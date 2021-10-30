T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates: Battle in Sharjah

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score Online Updates: South Africa will take on former champions Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 contest of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is expected to return after agreeing to take the knee before the start of the match. His return will most certainly bolster South Africa against an inconsistent Sri Lanka, who lost their last encounter against Australia by seven wickets. The Temba Bavuma-led side will hope to make it two in two after losing the tournament opener.
Live Blog
Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka on experiences in Sharjah: "To be honest we have to assess the conditions first. Hopefully playing two games there have a favour in our side so we can read the wickets really well, so I feel we are slightly ahead of South Africa team. You know, the Sharjah wicket is always two-paced, so even in the last game West Indies and Bangladesh we saw that ball is going up and down."
South African spinner, Keshav Maharaj on the mood and balance of the team: "I think it showed the character of the team in the previous game. We know what's at stake in this World Cup, so we are leaving everything behind us when we step over that rope. Yeah, I think the good thing about our team is that most batters can bat in various positions, which gives us the depth that we need when having a lot of top order batters."
South Africa (Predicted Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Sri Lanka (Predicted Playing XI): Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the T20 World Cup clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Both teams boast the same record in two matches but the momentum is on the side of the Proteas. Stay tuned for more!