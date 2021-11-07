T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score: Toss time in Sharjah

Who said what:

"As a team, we're very confident. We support each other. We respect each other's talent, and we wish everyone, like, just go out there and do well. That is something very special in this team for this campaign. Yes, we're playing good cricket, but the goal is not achieved yet."-Mohammad Hafeez

"We've got to make sure we go in there with as much confidence as we possibly can do. We've got one last show, one last crack of the whip while we're out here... We'll go in there with as much enjoyment and freedom as we possibly can and try and make the most of the opportunity. We have some skills we haven't yet shown in the Super 12s. So tomorrow is the last chance we get to show them." - Kyle Coetzer