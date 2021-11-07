T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score: Toss time in Sharjah

T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score Online Updates: In-form Pakistan will take on Scotland in their final Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday.
The Babar Azam-led team have emerged as a competitive unit in the competition, defeating strong contenders like India and New Zealand. Pakistan aim to finish the group stage with a win in order to secure the top spot and set up a semi-final against Australia rather than favourites England. On the other hand, the Kyle Coetzer-led side have been battered in the tournament, losing all four of their matches. Scotland were completely outplayed in their last contest against India, getting bundled out for a paltry 85. India then finished the chase in just 39 balls.
Mohammad Rizwan is five runs away from overtaking Chris Gayle's record for most T20 runs in a calendar year.
Shoaib Malik is the only player to appear in each of the three previous Pakistan-Scotland T20I clashes
Pakistan have played Scotland 3 times in T20Is and each time they have come out on top. Will something change tonight? Looking at Pakistan's recent form it looks highly unlikely. But stranger things have happened.
Pakistan, who had elected to bat against Namibia, would want to test themselves further in the contest against Scotland. While dew should aid chasing sides, it is unlikely to dictate the result of the contest.
In the other match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, NZ have picked up the all important win which means that India are officially out of this edition of the World Cup. New Zealand will join Pakistan as the second team to qualify from Group 2.
"As a team, we're very confident. We support each other. We respect each other's talent, and we wish everyone, like, just go out there and do well. That is something very special in this team for this campaign. Yes, we're playing good cricket, but the goal is not achieved yet."-Mohammad Hafeez
"We've got to make sure we go in there with as much confidence as we possibly can do. We've got one last show, one last crack of the whip while we're out here... We'll go in there with as much enjoyment and freedom as we possibly can and try and make the most of the opportunity. We have some skills we haven't yet shown in the Super 12s. So tomorrow is the last chance we get to show them." - Kyle Coetzer
Asif Ali has been Pakistan's go-to power hitter this World Cup. He took both the New Zealand as well as the Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners in their respective matches. Let's see what he has in store for Scotland tonight.
Scotland will hope to end the T20 World Cup on a good note as they look for a victory against an invincible Pakistan team at Sharjah.
Here's a look back at Scotland's World Cup campaign.
Pakistan likely XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Scotland likely XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
Former champions Pakistan will look to continue their invincible run when they play minnows Scotland in their inconsequential last Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Pakistan, who had claimed the title in 2009, have been simply sensational in the tournament so far and have bossed around other teams in their group to seal a place in the last-four with four convincing wins.
For Scotland, it will be an uphill task but they would hope to put up a better show than their last match and end things on a positive note. Scotland won all three matches to qualify for Super 12 but crashed out after losing the last four games.