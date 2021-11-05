T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Namibia LIVE Score: NAM opt to bowl first

T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Online Updates: New Zealand will look to inch closer to the semi-finals when they lock horns with Namibia in a Super 12 Group 2 contest of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday.
After suffering defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their tournament opener, the Kane Williamson-led side recorded two successive victories — first defeating India by eight wickets and then beating Scotland by 16 runs. New Zealand are currently placed third with four points and a win against the Gerhard Erasmus-led team will take them closer to the second semi-final spot from their group. On the other hand, Namibia will be aiming to bounce back from their loss against Pakistan in their last match.
Live Blog
Ish Sodhi: The New Zealand leg-spinner has stood out for his consistency, picking up six wickets in three games so far. Those are among the 23 wickets he's picked up so far this year, at an excellent strike rate of 9.9. Bowling in tandem with Santner, who plays a holding role, allows him to go on the attack.
Ruben Trumpelmann: The Namibian left-arm pacer has been a handful in the Powerplay, especially when he can get a bit of swing. But he is as useful later in the game, where he makes good use of the crease and can send down cutters.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Namibia have won the toss and have opted to field. "The pitch looks very good, Hopefully, we will be able to chase down later. It has been tough. It has been a good tournament so far, would want to go one better today," said Erasmus.
Mitchell Santner, New Zealand spinner: "They are [dangerous] for sure. Especially in T20 cricket. There's an upset just around the corner. We've got to be ready ... We've seen the wicket at Sharjah can be tricky, and it brings both teams back into it. Namibia have played some good cricket. And so we've just got to be ready for that, ready for what the pitch is going to bring, [and ready for] a day game is obviously something new again in Sharjah."
David Wiese, Namibia all-rounder: "We know New Zealand are a tough opposition. They've got world-class players there. And we're again being seen as the underdogs in the game, but we've played the games at Sharjah before, we've had a bit of success at Sharjah, and we think it's a wicket that could suit our type of bowling. So we've done our prep. We've got a final training session this afternoon. We'll go there try to nail our skills. And T20 cricket at the end of the day, you know, one person can take the game away from the opposition. And if it's your day you can stand up and be that man of the match performance and you never know what can happen."
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Super 12 Group 2 match between New Zealand and Namibia. The Kane Williamson-led side will be hoping to win three matches on the bounce and seal a last four spot. Stay tuned for more!