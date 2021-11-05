T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Namibia LIVE Score: NAM opt to bowl first

Who said what

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand spinner: "They are [dangerous] for sure. Especially in T20 cricket. There's an upset just around the corner. We've got to be ready ... We've seen the wicket at Sharjah can be tricky, and it brings both teams back into it. Namibia have played some good cricket. And so we've just got to be ready for that, ready for what the pitch is going to bring, [and ready for] a day game is obviously something new again in Sharjah."

David Wiese, Namibia all-rounder: "We know New Zealand are a tough opposition. They've got world-class players there. And we're again being seen as the underdogs in the game, but we've played the games at Sharjah before, we've had a bit of success at Sharjah, and we think it's a wicket that could suit our type of bowling. So we've done our prep. We've got a final training session this afternoon. We'll go there try to nail our skills. And T20 cricket at the end of the day, you know, one person can take the game away from the opposition. And if it's your day you can stand up and be that man of the match performance and you never know what can happen."