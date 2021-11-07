T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Who makes it to semis?

T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score Online Updates: New Zealand will lock horns with Afghanistan in a Super 12 Group 2 match in a bid to advance to semi-finals in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
The Kane Williamson-led side have a do-or-die contest in front of themselves as a win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium would send them to the last four, while a defeat could knock them out from the tournament. If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on New Zealand, it will keep alive both their and India’s slim chances of qualification. While New Zealand come on the back of an impressive win over Namibia, the Mohammad Nabi-led team were thrashed by India in their last outing.
Never before in the history of cricket, have Afghanistan become so important to India. Never before has a T20I between Afghanistan and New Zealand become a meme fest on social media in India and across the border. | READ MORE |
If New Zealand win, they guarantee themselves a top-two finish and make it to the semi-final. If Afghanistan win, they, New Zealand and potentially India will be tied on points and net run rate will decide who finishes second.
New Zealand (Probable Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchel Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Afghanistan (Probable Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the Super 12 Group 2 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Both the teams are still in contention for a place in the semi-finals. Or will it be India who makes it?