T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Who makes it to semis?

T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score Online Updates: New Zealand will lock horns with Afghanistan in a Super 12 Group 2 match in a bid to advance to semi-finals in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Kane Williamson-led side have a do-or-die contest in front of themselves as a win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium would send them to the last four, while a defeat could knock them out from the tournament. If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on New Zealand, it will keep alive both their and India’s slim chances of qualification. While New Zealand come on the back of an impressive win over Namibia, the Mohammad Nabi-led team were thrashed by India in their last outing.