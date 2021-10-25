scorecardresearch
‘Well played’: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, first in World Cup

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 25, 2021 12:02:58 am
India captain Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the T20 World Cup match. (AP)

Pakistan brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 after electing to field in the T20 showpiece’s blockbuster game.

Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

