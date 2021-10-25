‘Well played’: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, first in World Cup

Pakistan brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 after electing to field in the T20 showpiece’s blockbuster game.

Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

India’s bowling lacked any kind of zing today. There weren’t many challenges thrown and that will engage the think tank far more than the batting which just came up against an inspired spell from an outstanding bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2021

Well done Pakistan. Wonderful effort to win this in style and get off the mark.

I am sure Team India will bounce back stronger from this #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2021

This is the 2nd time Pakistan has won by 10 wickets against India in international cricket. Only previous instance was in a Test match in 1983. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2021

What a win. Flawless. Kya baat hai. pic.twitter.com/zLPvCvkFn3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021