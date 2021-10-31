T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where?

T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial “phoenix rising from the ashes” when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a ‘do-or-die’ ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game in Dubai today. Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right.

It wont be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India having also lost to Pakistan in their opening game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games. However, their soft underbelly is batting where Kane Williamson is still not hundred per cent and Martin Guptill also had a foot injury. It’s effective without being flamboyant, although, Devon Conway is a flashy batter. And herein lies India’s chance but for that, their bowlers need to implement the game plans perfectly, something they couldn’t against Pakistan.

Where is the India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Super 12 match being played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game begin?

The India vs New Zealand Super 12 match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 31). Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. For live score and updates, follow www.indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.