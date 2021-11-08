T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates: Dubai dead-rubber for IND

T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia Live Score Online Updates: India will lock horns with debutants Namibia in their final Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
The Virat Kohli-led side failed to live upto their expectations in the tournament as they were knocked out of contention for the semi-finals on Sunday. India will aim to register a commanding win over the Gerhard Erasmus-led team to bid adieu to the competition on a winning note. Namibia will also be playing their last match in the T20 World Cup and will hope to register their second victory to exit on a high. From Group 2, Pakistan and New Zealand have already made it to the last four stage.
Live Blog
India (Probable Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar
Namibia (Probable Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock/Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Namibia. Already out of contention for the semi-finals, the Men in Blue will be playing their final match of the tournament. Stay tuned for more!