T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates: Dubai dead-rubber for IND

T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia Live Score Online Updates: India will lock horns with debutants Namibia in their final Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

The Virat Kohli-led side failed to live upto their expectations in the tournament as they were knocked out of contention for the semi-finals on Sunday. India will aim to register a commanding win over the Gerhard Erasmus-led team to bid adieu to the competition on a winning note. Namibia will also be playing their last match in the T20 World Cup and will hope to register their second victory to exit on a high. From Group 2, Pakistan and New Zealand have already made it to the last four stage.