T20 World Cup, England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Favourites England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super 12 Group 1 contest of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Monday.

The Eoin Morgan-led team would hope to make it four in four and extend their winning streak after beating Australia by eight wickets last time out. Earlier, England beat defending champions West Indies by six wickets in their opener before sweeping aside Bangladesh by eight wickets. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka’s men will be coming into the contest after suffering back-to-back defeats against Australia and South Africa. While both teams will be aiming for maximum points, Sri Lanka will need them the most to keep their hopes alive.

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka will be played on November 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka live on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka online?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live commentary on indianexpress.com.

What are the squads for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka?

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal