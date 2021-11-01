T20 World Cup, England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates: Battle in Sharjah

T20 World Cup, England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Online Updates: England will take on former champions Sri Lanka in a Super 12 Group 1 encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

England, considered to be the favourites, have won all three of their matches so far, beating the likes of West Indies, Bangladesh, and Australia. In their previous contest, the Eoin Morgan-led team bowled Australia out for just 125 runs and then romped home in just 11.4 overs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by four wickets in their previous encounter. The Dasun Shanaka-led side have been inconsistent with their batting in particular and haven’t been able to perform as a unit.