T20 World Cup, England vs South Africa LIVE Score: Morgan vs Bavuma in Sharjah

T20 World Cup, England vs South Africa Live Score Online Updates: Favourites England will lock horns with South Africa in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday.
The Eoin Morgan-led side have almost sealed their berth in the semi-finals with four consecutive wins, boasting a net run-rate of +3.183. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die contest for South Africa as a win is required for them to stay in contention for a last-four spot. The Temba Bavuma-led team are level with Australia on six points but have an inferior net run-rate.
No team have lost fewer wickets in the tournament than England's dozen. And no team have taken more wickets than the 39 claimed by England.
Runs flow faster per over in T20Is in Sharjah (7.23) than in Dubai (7.10) or Abu Dhabi (7.18). How the runs are scored on Saturday will be influenced by the fact that the pitch to be used is only two strips from the edge of the table. So one of the square boundaries will be significantly shorter than the other.
England 11-9 South Africa (1 no result; 2-3 in World T20 games)
South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David Willey, Adil Rashid
