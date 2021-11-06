scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
T20 World Cup, England vs South Africa LIVE Score: Morgan vs Bavuma in Sharjah

T20 World Cup, England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA) Live Score Online Updates: South Africa need to win against England in order to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

Updated: November 6, 2021 6:38:15 pm
England vs South Africa Live Score Updates: The match is being held in Sharjah.

T20 World Cup, England vs South Africa Live Score Online Updates: Favourites England will lock horns with South Africa in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side have almost sealed their berth in the semi-finals with four consecutive wins, boasting a net run-rate of +3.183. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die contest for South Africa as a win is required for them to stay in contention for a last-four spot. The Temba Bavuma-led team are level with Australia on six points but have an inferior net run-rate.

Stat attack:

No team have lost fewer wickets in the tournament than England's dozen. And no team have taken more wickets than the 39 claimed by England.

What to expect:

Runs flow faster per over in T20Is in Sharjah (7.23) than in Dubai (7.10) or Abu Dhabi (7.18). How the runs are scored on Saturday will be influenced by the fact that the pitch to be used is only two strips from the edge of the table. So one of the square boundaries will be significantly shorter than the other.

T20I Head to Head:

England 11-9 South Africa (1 no result; 2-3 in World T20 games)

Likely lineups

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David Willey, Adil Rashid

Hello and welcome

A semifinal spot virtually assured, in-form England would look to dent South Africa’s hopes of reaching the last-four stage when the two teams meet each other in a high-voltage Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday. With a net run rate of +3.183, England are more or less through to the semifinals with four wins from as many games, while South Africa are lying in the third spot with six points from four matches. Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. It will all boil down to Saturday’s game and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do before facing England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day. The Proteas can’t afford to slip even a bit and need a resounding win to keep their hopes alive.

