T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where?

T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Australia Live Streaming: England will lock horns with Australia, in a repeat of 2010 final in Barbados, in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

The Eoin Morgan-led team is heading into the contest after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets on Wednesday. Facing Australia, they will be hoping to make it three in three and virtually securing their place in the semi-finals, boasting a massive net run-rate. But the Aaron Finch-led side are also unbeaten so far in the tournament and will prove to be a tough test for England. Australia outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last match and before that, they hammered South Africa by five wickets.

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia be played?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia will be played on October 30 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia live on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia online?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

What are the squads for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia?

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis