T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Australia LIVE Score Updates: Fierce rivals AUS and ENG set for Dubai showdown

T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Australia Live Score Online Updates: England will face Australia in a Group 1 Super 12 contest of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
The Eoin Morgan-led side started their campaign as favourites for the trophy, winning both of their opening matches against West Indies and Bangladesh. England hardly broke a sweat in those games but the Aaron Finch-led team are likely to pose a much tougher challenge. Although Australia’s batting was quite unconvincing in their low-scoring win against South Africa, they were clinical in the chase against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Live Blog
England possible XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Australia possible XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia and England have played 19 T20Is with Australia winning ten and England eight (there was one no result). In two T20 World Cup matches, the record is one win apiece. England's victory in the 2010 final is the last time these two teams have met at a T20 World Cup.
Hello and Welcome to the much anticipated clash between fierce rivals Australia and England in the T20 World Cup. The Eoin Morgan-led team is heading into the contest after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets on Wednesday. Facing Australia, they will be hoping to make it three in three and virtually securing their place in the semi-finals, boasting a massive net run-rate. But the Aaron Finch-led side are also unbeaten so far in the tournament and will prove to be a tough test for England. Australia outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last match and before that, they hammered South Africa by five wickets.