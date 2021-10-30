T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Australia LIVE Score Updates: Fierce rivals AUS and ENG set for Dubai showdown

Hello and Welcome

Hello and Welcome to the much anticipated clash between fierce rivals Australia and England in the T20 World Cup. The Eoin Morgan-led team is heading into the contest after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets on Wednesday. Facing Australia, they will be hoping to make it three in three and virtually securing their place in the semi-finals, boasting a massive net run-rate. But the Aaron Finch-led side are also unbeaten so far in the tournament and will prove to be a tough test for England. Australia outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last match and before that, they hammered South Africa by five wickets.