T20 World Cup 2021: England sweat over Jason Roy’s injury

England sweat over Jason Roy’s fitness, as the opener’s World Cup future hangs in the balance. This follows a calf muscle injury that Roy suffered while batting during England’s game against South Africa in Sharjah on Saturday.

Roy pulled up while going for a single in the first ball of the fifth over. He was in visible agony and hobbled off the field. He broke down in the dressing-room.

At the post-match press conference, England captain Eoin Morgan was asked about Roy’s injury. “It’s his calf. It obviously didn’t look great. And we will wait until tomorrow to see what his movement is like. Probably send him for a scan and then go from there. Apart from that, can’t tell you much,” Morgan said.

A torn left hamstring had plagued Roy during the 2019 World Cup as as well. He has contributed immensely in England’s upsurge in white-ball cricket, forming an imposing opening partnership with Jos Buttler. At the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has been scoring at a strike-rate of 138-plus.

Morgan knows Roy’s importance and how big a blow this could be for his team going ahead if the player is ruled out.

“He’s unbelievably important. He’s a guy that epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way that we play. You see how commanding he is at the top of the order, not only in T20 cricket but 50-over cricket as well. Obviously two different partners in the two formats. But yeah, he’s as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play,” the England captain observed.

To the question that if the tournament could be over for Roy, he said: “It’s difficult to assume. Obviously we are all hopeful that he comes through in some manner or there’s some remedy to get him through one, if not two games. But we need to do what’s best for Jason ultimately and then the team.”‘

If Roy is eventually ruled out, England are likely to promote Jonny Bairstow to open the innings with Buttler. The skipper, though, kept his card close.

“No, I haven’t. That’s the easiest way to put it, I haven’t, sorry,” Morgan said as regards to reconfiguring the batting order.

England lost fast bowler Tymal Mills in the last game, ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury. Reece Topley has been drafted in as his replacement.