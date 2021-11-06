T20 World Cup, Australia vs West Indies LIVE Score: Almost time for the toss at Abu Dhabi

T20 World Cup, Australia vs West Indies Live Score and Updates: Their campaign back on track after drubbing Bangladesh in their previous game, Australia cannot afford slip-up against an unpredictable West Indies in their final Super 12 match as they look to seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup on Saturday. After losing to arch-rivals England last Saturday, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday which boosted their net run rate from -0.627 to +1.031. Still, a win may not be enough for the Aaron Finch-led side to book a last-four berth if the Proteas manage to beat the Englishmen by a margin that would better their NRR than Australia’s in Saturday’s another Group 1 match in Sharjah.
Australia, the 2010 runners-up, had made their last semi-final appearance in 2012 when they were eliminated by the eventual champions West Indies. The two-time defending champions West Indies side failed to live up to their reputation as they relied heavily on their ageing stars like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.
From crashing to 55 all out in their group opener against England to faltering against Sri Lanka on Thursday that sent them out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, it just did not work out for West Indies.
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.
West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
"Behind the scenes we made a conscious effort not to talk about net run rate and things like that. You've obviously got to put yourself in a position to win the game before you can worry about anything else. We've just got to play our best game again, three games to go, hopefully, to win a tournament."
"It's for you as a player to know your strengths and know your weaknesses go out and execute as much as you possibly can and try to just remember the good things that you would have done and keep doing that. And Ricky [Ponting], he helped -- it was something different. It wasn't something last year, I would say it was something that I was uncomfortable doing, finishing batting all the way down to the end. But I think after I really took it on board and just gave myself a chance, then is when I really reaped the rewards of it going out and expressing myself."
- West Indies have lost 6 of the 7 T20Is played in UAE
- - In the five-match series between these two sides in July, Mitchell Marsh was Australia's leading run-getter (219 runs) as well as leading wicket-taker (8 wickets)
Australia 6 - West Indies 10 (2-3 in T20 World Cups)
The pitches in Abu Dhabi over the last few matches have had some pace and bounce in them. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has bucked the tournament trend with the last three matches having seen the team batting first win. And it's something that'll suit both teams.
Australia likely XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies likely XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein/Hayden Walsh Jr, Ravi Rampaul/Oshane Thomas
