T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates: Battle in Dubai

T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Online Updates: Australia will lock horns with former T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.
The Aaron Finch-led side started off their campaign on a positive note as they defeated South Africa by five wickets in their opener. On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led team come into this contest after having topped Group A in the qualifiers with three successive wins and then went on to outclass Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. Apart from Australia and Sri Lanka, the other teams in Group 1 are England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh.
Live Blog
Australia (Predicted Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka (Predicted Playing XI): Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the Super 12 contest between Australia and Sri Lanka. Both the teams registered victories against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively. Who will come out on top tonight?