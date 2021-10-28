T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates: Battle in Dubai

T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Online Updates: Australia will lock horns with former T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

The Aaron Finch-led side started off their campaign on a positive note as they defeated South Africa by five wickets in their opener. On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led team come into this contest after having topped Group A in the qualifiers with three successive wins and then went on to outclass Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. Apart from Australia and Sri Lanka, the other teams in Group 1 are England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh.