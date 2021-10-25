T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Updates: Battle at Sharjah

T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Online Updates: Afghanistan face Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. Both teams will be playing their first match of the Super12 stage.
The Mohammad Nabi-led side will be hopeful of opening their campaign with a win on the back of their morale-boosting 56-run victory against West Indies in their final warm-up match. On the other hand, the Kyle Coetzer-led team are on a roll heading into the main stage of the tournament. Scotland registered three consecutive wins in as many games against Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, and Oman in the first round. The four other teams in their group are India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Namibia.
Afghanistan (Probable Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan
Scotland (Probable Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal
Scotland batter Calum MacLeod looks to use the T20 World Cup as a platform to make a case for his country's Full Member status which would allow it to play the traditional five-day Test matches. "I think if you look specifically at the way Afghanistan and Ireland did it, they did it from doing well at World Cups, and I think we've now got five great opportunities to go out and show world cricket what this organisation and the team is about," said the 32-year-old.
“(Preparation) is not that ideal, but for the last one and a half weeks, from when the team arrived to now, we had two warm-up games and around one week of practice sessions. It’s enough for those cricketers playing cricket all over the world, (we have) five, six, seven players playing different franchise cricket for the last six months, so we are in touch with cricket… Adjusting to the conditions, gathering with the team and the composition of the team is more important.”
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash between Afghanistan and Scotland. Both teams will be vying for a win in Sharjah and it promises to be quite an even contest. Stay tuned for more!