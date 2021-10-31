T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and where?

T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: Afghanistan will lock horns with Namibia in a Super 12 Group 2 contest of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Mohammad Nabi-led team would hope to bounce back from their defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways. Earlier, Afghanistan dismantled Scotland in their tournament opener, registering a massive win of 130 runs. Namibia, on the other hand, will hope to continue their fairytale run. After handing defeats to Netherlands and Ireland in the qualifiers, the Gerhard Erasmus-led side scripted a memorable win over Scotland in their first Super 12 encounter.

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia be played?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia will be played on October 31 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia will start at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia live on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia online?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

What are the squads for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia?

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green(w), Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Stephan Baard