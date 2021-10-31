T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates: Battle in Abu Dhabi

scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 31, 2021 2:50:12 pm
T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Online Updates: Afghanistan will hope to bounce back with a victory against Namibia in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Mohammad Nabi-led team, who are currently placed second in Super 12 Group 2, will be hoping to strengthen their chances of qualification with a win against Namibia. Earlier, Afghanistan had lost to group-leaders Pakistan with pacer Karim Jannat getting hit for four sixes by Asif Ali in the penultimate over of the contest. On the other hand, the Gerhard Erasmus-led side will aim to make it two in two in their first-ever T20 World Cup, having defeated Scotland earlier in the tournament.

Namibia's Craig Williams on preparation against Afghanistan’s spin attack: "We've put in extreme amounts of analysis into the opposition and we've worked on individual game plans. So I think sitting where we are now tonight, we're in a really good place. Anything could happen in T20 cricket, we know that."

Naveen-ul-Haq, pointing to the second semi-final spot as a three-way race between India, New Zealand and Afghanistan: "There are three teams that will be fighting for that spot because India has played one and lost one. And New Zealand has played one and lost one. I think the table is right open."

What are the predicted playing XIs?

Afghanistan (Probable Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Namibia (Probable Playing XI): Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the T20 World Cup clash between Afghanistan and Namibia. Both teams have won once in the tournament so far, although Afghanistan have played one match more than Namibia. Stay tuned!

