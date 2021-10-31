T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates: Battle in Abu Dhabi

Who said what

Namibia's Craig Williams on preparation against Afghanistan’s spin attack: "We've put in extreme amounts of analysis into the opposition and we've worked on individual game plans. So I think sitting where we are now tonight, we're in a really good place. Anything could happen in T20 cricket, we know that."

Naveen-ul-Haq, pointing to the second semi-final spot as a three-way race between India, New Zealand and Afghanistan: "There are three teams that will be fighting for that spot because India has played one and lost one. And New Zealand has played one and lost one. I think the table is right open."