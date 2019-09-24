Irfan Pathan to Joginder Sharma: Where are all the winners of the 2007 T20 World Cup now?

Led by MS Dhoni, Team India won the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs in a last-over thriller at Johannesberg. Here’s a look at the squad which led India to a historic win in the shortest format of the game:

MS Dhoni (Captain and wicketkeeper):

Since then, MS Dhoni led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup and to the top of Test rankings. The former Indian skipper retired from Test cricket in 2014, but still playing in the limited-overs format. The 38-year-old’s last international match was in the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

Yuvraj Singh (Vice-captain)

Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role in India’s journey to the final of T20 World Cup 2007 and was also ‘Man of the series’ in the 2011 World Cup campaign. The swashbuckling left-handed batsman then fought cancer and returned to cricket. The 37-year-old retired from international cricket earlier this year, but continues to play franchise cricket.

Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar played three matches in the tournament and picked only one wicket, as a result of which was not part of the playing XI in the final. The Mumbai bowler retired from international cricket in 2013, after which he became a cricket analyst and commentator.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla did not play a single match in the tournament and made his T20I debut only in 2010. He was part of India’s World Cup 2011-winning squad. Currently, Chawla is a part of Gujarat’s squad in ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 and plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir scored a match-winning 75 in the 2007 final against Pakistan and ended as India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. Gambhir went on to score a match-winning innings in World Cup 2011 final and led Kolkata Knight Riders to two title wins in IPL. The southpaw retired from international cricket in December 2018, and was elected to Parliament from the East Delhi constituency on a BJP ticket in 2019 national elections.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan took seven wickets in seven games in the 2007 tournament, and then was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Currently, he is a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad and also works as a commentator.

Joginder Sharma

Joginder Sharma got his name in the history books by taking the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq in the final over of the high-voltage final. Joginder played four matches and picked up four wickets. Interestingly, the medium-pacer did not play a single T20I after the final. The 35-year-old is currently a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana.

I BECOME A POLICEMAN BECAUSE I AM A SON OF OUR NATION 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/bi7AxqwZ4J — Joginder Sharma (@jogisharma83) May 12, 2019

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik played in four matches and scored 28 runs in the 2007 tournament, but wasn’t part of the playing XI in the final. He played last international match against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The 34-year-old has been captaining the Kolkata Knight Riders for the last two years.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan was India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in seven games. Pathan had a major impact in the final taking four wickets for just 16 runs. The left-arm swing bowler is currently associated with Jammu & Cricket state team as their mentor-cum-coach and is also a commentator.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan made his T20I debut in the final of the 2007 tournament after opener Virender Sehwag was injured. Yusuf contributed with an 8-ball 15 and bowled an economical over giving just five runs. The 36-year-old is currently a part of Baroda state team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare tournament and plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Virender Sehwag

Sehwag scored 133 runs from six matches in the tournament and contributed by hitting the bullseye against Pakistan in a bowl out during a league game. However, he wasn’t part of World T20 final due to injury. The Delhi batsman was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad and retired from all formats of the game in 2015. The 40-year-old is now a commentator.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut during the 2007 tournament, scoring 88 runs from four matches in the tournament, including a half-century against South Africa in a crucial game. He contributed with an unbeaten 16-ball 30 cameo in the final. Sharma presently opens for India in the limited-overs format and is the country’s second-highest run-scorer in the T20I format. The 32-year-old is also the most successful captain in IPL history having led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to three titles.

RP Singh

The left-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker for India and second highest in the tournament with 12 wickets in seven games. Singh took three wickets for 26 runs in the final. The 33-year-old played only three T20Is after the tournament. The Uttar Pradesh bowler retired from all formats of the game in September 2018 and is now a commentator.

S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth gave 44 runs in 4 overs in the finals of the tournament but held on to the crucial catch of Misbah-ul-Haq in the final over at short fine leg. The Kerala fast bowler took six wickets in seven games in the tournament. He was also a part of India’s World Cup 2011-winning squad.

However, the former Rajasthan Royals bowler’s career took a major hit after he was accused of being involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. On August 20, Sreesanth’s ban was reduced to seven years, and will end in 2020. The 36-year-old has not retired from international cricket yet.

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa could contribute with only eight runs in the final of the 2007 tournament, but scored 113 runs in six innings, including a half-century against Pakistan in the group stage. The 33-year-old is currently captaining the Kerala state team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batsman is also a part of KKR squad.