Friday, Sep 30, 2022

T20 WC winning team to get $1.6 million as prize money: ICC

The ICC said in a statement that the runner-up side will get half the amount of the winning team's prize purse.

australia, t20 world cupAustralian cricketers hold the trophy and celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup final match in Dubai. (AP)

The winner of the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup is Australia will take home a whopping prize money of USD 1.6 million, the game’s governing body ICC announced on Friday.

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get USD 400,000 from the USD 5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive USD 70,000 each.

“Like last year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth USD 40,000,” the ICC stated.

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The other eight teams — Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B — have been split into two groups of four each and will play the first round.

For any win in the first round, prize money of USD 40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to USD 480,000.

The four teams that will be knocked out in the first round will get USD 40,000 each.
The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:23:04 pm
