T20 WC, AUS vs WI Live Cricket Score Online: Australia take on West Indies in Abu Dhabi

Saturday, November 06, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
November 6, 2021 2:00:10 pm
Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup live score and updates: Their campaign back on track after drubbing Bangladesh in their previous game, Australia cannot afford slip-up against an unpredictable West Indies in their final Super 12 match as they look to seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup on Saturday. After losing to arch-rivals England last Saturday, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday which boosted their net run rate from -0.627 to +1.031. Still, a win may not be enough for the Aaron Finch-led side to book a last-four berth if the Proteas manage to beat the Englishmen by a margin that would better their NRR than Australia’s in Saturday’s another Group 1 match in Sharjah.

Australia, the 2010 runners-up, had made their last semi-final appearance in 2012 when they were eliminated by the eventual champions West Indies. The two-time defending champions West Indies side failed to live up to their reputation as they relied heavily on their ageing stars like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.

From crashing to 55 all out in their group opener against England to faltering against Sri Lanka on Thursday that sent them out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, it just did not work out for West Indies.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Australia have a chance of making it to the semifinals despite never looking anywhere close to their best. They've gone from very efficient to very substandard, and everywhere else in between, already in the UAE. Their humbling defeat to England was followed soon after with a proper thrashing of Bangladesh, where their bowlers ruled the roost. David Warner's form has been very symptomatic of the entire team's progress. The West Indies, meanwhile, have had nothing to say so far, and understandably so based on their forgettable display as a team. The defending world champions have barely been a shadow of their mighty selves and find themselves prematurely eliminated. If anything, they have enough reasons to be upset with their own performances and get riled up to finish their campaign on a high.

