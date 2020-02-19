T20 league owners threaten boycott, want MCA’s partner out

The MCA, which had discussed the issue on February 18, will let its Apex Council take the final call on February 24. (Representational) The MCA, which had discussed the issue on February 18, will let its Apex Council take the final call on February 24. (Representational)

The Mumbai Cricket Association will decide whether it should snap ties with its partner Probability Sports which had marketed and run the franchise-based T20 Mumbai League.

All the eight franchises had officially complained to MCA about their displeasure with functioning of Probability Sports and have threatened to boycott the tournament if MCA doesn’t shed its partner and takes full charge of the league. The MCA, which had discussed the issue on February 18, will let its Apex Council take the final call on February 24. Probability Sports is a consortium led by IIFL Investment Managers and Wizcraft Groups that was formed in 2018 to partner MCA to launch and run the T20 league.

In a letter signed by all team owners, and representatives and submitted to MCA president Vijay Patil, the franchises stated their decision.

“We all team owners of the T20 Mumbai League have decided that unless MCA is not taking charge of the league, we owners will not be participating in the league henceforth under probability sports. We hope you will appreciate of harsh decision on behalf of us and the positive decision for the interest of Mumbai cricket.” The most recent cause for turmoil was the termination of two teams by Probability Sport for allegedly failing to clear outstanding dues.

“Recently two teams’ contract were terminated and MCA didn’t know about this. How can they take such decision? We all bought a team looking at MCA and probability sports. We now feel that its high time MCA takes full charge of the tournament. Let them deal with us and not some other company,” Mallik said. The Apex Council of MCA will decide on the issue on February 24.

