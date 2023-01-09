T20 league over country: Trent Boult likely to miss series against England

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult has been all-but ruled out of the England Test series next month due to his T20 franchise league commitments. The 33-year-old Boult will only return to New Zealand on the eve of the tests from playing in the UAE T20 league.

When asked if Boult might face England, New Zealand’s coach Gary Stead said: “No, I wouldn’t have thought so. Trent and I have had discussions, his return from the UAE is only a day or so immediately prior to that. From a workload perspective that’s out of the picture.”

World class fast bowler Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) at his own request last August so he can spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family.

The 33-year-old, who has played 70 tests and 137 limited overs internationals since 2011, will continue to play for his country but have a “significantly reduced role”, NZC said. “This has been a really tough decision for me … playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve,” Boult said in an NZC statement.

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”