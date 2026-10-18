‘T20 consistency is overrated’: Cheteshwar Pujara backs Sanju Samson

Former India player Cheteshwar Pujara has thrown his weight behind Sanju Samson after the end of the West Indies tour of India, stating that the concept of top-order batters in T20 cricket being consistent is “overrated”. Pujara said he believes that Samson could bounce back with a single defining innings during the upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand.

Samson scored 168 runs in five innings against West Indies. He was the second highest run-scorer — fourth overall when both teams are considered — for India in the five-match T20 series, behind skipper Shreyas Iyer.

“Consistency should be there, but for the top order, I think consistency is overrated in T20s,” Pujara said while analysing Samson’s fluctuating returns on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Not Out’.

“He is never out of form. The kind of player Sanju Samson has been in the T20 format; his form fluctuates. But it is always a matter of one innings. He plays one good innings, and he is back in form. So, you cannot say that this player is not in form. In the T20 format, you are bound to have failures. Who doesn’t get out in T20s?” he added.