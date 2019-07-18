T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Vitality T20 blast

English T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The T20 Blast will kick off its second season, with Essex facing Middlesex at Lord’s, London on Thursday with the 18 first-class county teams competing against one another till September.

Having won the World Cup just half-a-week back, members of the England squad will be back in action, with the defending champion Worcestershire Rapids hoping for Moeen Ali’s return. England skipper Eoin Morgan could feature for Middlesex against Kent Spitfires from the start of August.

Apart from them, some notable names in the tournament are: England’s Chris Woakes (Birmingham Bears), England’s Ben Stokes and Mark Wood (Durham), Australia’s Adam Zampa and Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir (Essex Eagles), Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (Glamorgan), England’s James Vince and South Africa’s Chris Morris (Hampshire), Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (Kent Spitfires), England’s Jos Buttler and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell (Lancashire Lightning), England’s Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Middlesex), South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius (Northamptonshire Steelbacks), Pakistan’s Babar Azam (Somerset), England’s Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Australia’s Aaron Finch and South Africa’s Imran Tahir (Surrey), England’s Jofra Archer, Australia’s Alex Carey and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (Sussex Sharks), England’s Moeen Ali and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (Worcestershire Rapids), England’s Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran (Yorkshire Vikings).

The second match of the day is Glamorgan vs Somerset at Cardiff. It will be followed by Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The final will be held on September 21, 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where will the English T20 Blast 2019 be played?

The T20 Blast is English domestic cricket’s 20-overs-a-side tournament. The first match between Middlesex vs Essex will be played at Lord’s.

What time does the English T20 Blast 2019 start?

The first match between Middlesex vs Essex will begin at 10.45 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 10.30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the English T20 Blast 2019?

The match will not be broadcasted in India on any television channel.

How do I watch online live streaming of English T20 Blast 2019?

The live streaming of Essex vs Middlesex match will be available on Middlesex County Cricket’s YouTube Channel.