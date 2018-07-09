KL Rahul up to third in T20 Rankings; Aaron Finch, Fakhar Zaman top-two

KL Rahul scored his second T20I hundred. (Source: AP) KL Rahul scored his second T20I hundred. (Source: AP)

Aaron Finch, Fakhar Zaman and KL Rahul are the new one-two-three in the ICC T20 Rankings for batsmen. At the conclusion of the tri-series in Zimbabwe also involving Pakistan and Australia and later India vs England, the rankings were updated by the ICC. India beat England by 2-1 to win the three-match series while Pakistan edged Australia in the final to lift the tri-series title.

KL Rahul had scored a century in the first T20 of the series played at had taken India to a win. After the 101 run knock, he had moved to 854 points in the rankings but subsequent scores of 6 and 19 brought his tally to 812 points. However it is enough for him to climb nine spots and up to third in the charts.

Finch, the new Australia T20I captain, had a remarkable run during the tournament in Zimbabwe, scoring 68*, 172 – a world record in the format, 16, 3 and 47. This was after he had scored 84 runs in the one-off T20I against England. The spurt of runs pushed him three spots from No 4 to World No 1.

As Australia lost the final, the credit for Pakistan winning it would be taken by Fakhar Zaman who came close to scoring a century before being dismissed in the deep on 91 runs. His career best knock from 46 balls, helped Pakistan chase down 184 runs with four balls to spare. Like Finch, Zaman had an equally inspirational series in Zimbabwe. The left-hander scored, 61, 6, 47, 73 and 91 in the tournament. The superb performance in the series saw him jump 44 places to No 2 with 842 points.

As Finch, Zaman and KL Rahul became the new podium holders, they replaced an injured Babar Azam, Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell and moved below them. D’Arcy Short, despite having an inconsistent run in Zimbabwe, moved into the top-10 for the first time. Scores of 46 and 76 – in the final – during the tournament helped him jump 18 places to No.10. The standing, a career-best number for him, takes him to 690 points, also a career high.

In the England vs India series, players with career-best points were Jason Roy (up 19 spots to No. 15 with 641 points) and Jos Buttler (up nine places to No. 17 with 614 points).

T20 Rankings

1. Aaron Finch – 891 points

2. Fakhar Zaman – 842 points

3. KL Rahul – 812 points

4. Colin Munro – 801 points

5. Babar Azam – 765 points

6. Glenn Maxwell – 761 points

7. Evin Lewis – 753 points

8. Martin Guptill – 747 points

9. Alex Hales – 710 points

10. D’Arcy Short – 690 points

