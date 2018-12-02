T10 League 2018 Final Live Streaming, Pakhtoons vs Northern Warriors: Northern Warriors eye revenge in title clash

T10 Cricket League 2018 Final Live Streaming Online, Pakhtoons vs Northern Warriors: Northern Warriors will meet Pakhtoons in the final of the T10 League that would conclude on Sunday in Sharjah. In their previous meeting, on Saturday in the semi-finals, Pakhtoons had won by 13 runs on the back of a fiery knock by Shahid Afridi. Later in the second semi-final, Northern Warriors got the better of Maratha Arabians to post a convincing 10-wicket win. The wins propelled the two teams into the final match with the other semifinalists Bengal Tigers and Arabians swept aside.

Warriors come into the final after winning five of their six Super League matches while Pakhtoons were second best with four wins in six. Pakhtoons are captained by Afridi whereas Darren Sammy holds fort with the Northern Warriors.

When is the T10 League Final between Pakthoons and Northern Warriors?

The final of the T10 League featuring Pakhtoons and Northern Warriors will be played on December 2, 2018 (Sunday) at 2130 IST (9.30 PM IST or 1600 GMT). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the T10 League Final between Pakhtoons and Northern Warriors going to be played?

The final of the T10 League will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with Pakhtoons battling it out with Northern Warriors for the title.

Which TV channel will live broadcast the T10 League final?

The T10 League final will be aired live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Where will the T10 League final be available for live streaming?

The T10 League final between Pakhtoons and Northern Warriors will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv. IndianExpress.com will carry live updates of the contest.