T10 Cricket League 2018, Northern Warriors vs Maratha Arabians: Warriors win by 10 wickets: In yet another exciting day of 10 overs cricket, it was the Northern Warriors wh qualified for the finals despite losing the first qualifier against the Pakhtoon. In the first match, the Warriors were beaten by Pakhtoon but they came strongly to beat the Maratha Arabians by 10 wickets in the Eliminator to storm into the summit clash.

The T10 League is yet another new format in the game of cricket where matches are played 10-overs-a-side. After making its debut last year in Sharjah with six teams, the second season has eight teams participating in a 28-game event over ten days. Franchise fee has been hiked by organizers from USD 400,000 to USD 1.2 million for the two new teams. The second edition began on November 23 and culminates on Sunday, December 2.