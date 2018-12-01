T10 Cricket League 2018, Northern Warriors vs Maratha Arabians: Warriors win by 10 wickets: In yet another exciting day of 10 overs cricket, it was the Northern Warriors wh qualified for the finals despite losing the first qualifier against the Pakhtoon. In the first match, the Warriors were beaten by Pakhtoon but they came strongly to beat the Maratha Arabians by 10 wickets in the Eliminator to storm into the summit clash.
The T10 League is yet another new format in the game of cricket where matches are played 10-overs-a-side. After making its debut last year in Sharjah with six teams, the second season has eight teams participating in a 28-game event over ten days. Franchise fee has been hiked by organizers from USD 400,000 to USD 1.2 million for the two new teams. The second edition began on November 23 and culminates on Sunday, December 2.
Northern Warriors win by 10 wickets
That's it! All over! Northern Warriors win by 10 wickets. Pooran remains unbeaten on 43. So in the final it will be- Northern Warriors vs Pakhtoon
Warriors edging towards victory
Warriors are soaring toward a comprehensive win. They need 12 runs in 36 balls with 10 wickets in hand. Nicholas Pooran has raced to 42 off 15 with 5 fours and 3 sixes. This will be over soon.
Northern Warriors off to a flier
Northern Warriors off to a flier with two of the best exponents of this format. Nicholas Pooran has raced to 21 of 6 with two fours and two sixes. This chase won't last long. NW- 23/0 (1.4 ovs)
Maratha Arabians 72/8 after 10 overs
Maratha Arabians end their innings at 72/8. Warriors need 73 to win. Viljoen pick of the bowlers with 3/6. Stunning spell by him. The Warriors are just too good for their opponents. Seems like an easy chase, Stay tuned!
Hardus Viljoen on fire!
LBW! Hardus Viljoen bags another wicket by getting rid of Van der Merwe. Three for him today. 16 in the tournament. Highest in this edition. On a hattrick but can't take it. MA- 66/8
Wickets tumble!
The Arabians have got off to a poor start, lose three wickets in as many overs. Alex Hales is the first to go, followed by Hazratullah Zazai and then by Najibullah Zadran. Big guns are all gone early. MA 32/3
Perfect start
Hazratullah Zazai smashes the first ball for a four then a six and again a four! This is exactly what Maratha's wanted! Exciting stuff! MA 16/0 (1 ovs)
Next Match: Eliminator Final- Northern Warriors vs Maratha Arabians
TEAMS-
Northern Warriors Squad: Daren Sammy (c), Dwayne Smith, Ravi Bopara, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Harry Gurney, Andre Russell, Amitoze Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Kennar Lewis, Chris Green, Imran Haider, Rovman Powell, Khary Pierre, Rahul Bhatia
Maratha Arabians Squad: Kamran Akmal (wk), Brendan Taylor, Dwayne Bravo (c), S Badrinath, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Lyth, James Vince, Alex Hales, James Faulkner, Najibullah Zadran, Richard Gleeson, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat
Maratha Arabians won by 7 wkts
That's it! Maratha Arabians win the match. Dwayne Bravo finishes it off with a six! Alex Hales is the star of the evening with an exceptional knock of 87 off 32 balls. He hit six fours and eight sixes!
32 off 1 over!
Alex Hales is on fire. This is a special knock from him. He might well score a 100 today! Meanwhile, the team total surpasses the three-figure mark. MA- 95/2
Special from Hales
Three back to back boundaries. 14 off the over. Morkel ripping his hair out. Rq. rate is still 14.2. Hales moves on to 42. MA- 53/2 after the end of 5 overs.
Maratha Arabians lose two in quick succession
GONE! Hazratullah Zazai is out for 9. Morne Morkel picks up the wicket. BOWLED! Cooper gets rid of Najibullah. MA 38/2 (2.5 ovs). We are still in the powerplay.
Maratha Arabians resume
Hazratullah Zazai and Alex Hales resume the innings. And Arabaiansare off to with a bang! Hales sends Morkel out of the park. MA 21/1 (1.5 ovs)
Bengal Tigers finish at 135/7
19 runs off the last over and Bengal Tigers finish at 135/7. Brilliant hitting in the last five overs. So the Arabians need 136 to win. Mohammad Nabi scored 46 while DJ Bravo was brilliant with the ball picking up 4/16
Bengal Tigers losing wickets in a flurry
WICKET! Wessels is gone for 17. Dwayne Bravo gets his man! Kevon Cooper arrives at the crease. Big job to do. But he does not last long and is out of the first ball. BTS- 104/6
Fantastic hitting by Sunil Narine
Fantastic hitting by Sunil Narine. Smashes 19 runs of Khan's over. However, the euphoria does not long as Dravo is dismissed of the following over. BTS 52/3 (5 ovs)
Bengal lose early wickets
Maratha Arabians opt to bowl. Seems like a good decision as they have struck early. Bengal lose early wickets! Luke Wright, Sam Billings fall quickly.Rashid Khan is in action quickly. BTS 24/2
Next Match - Maratha Arabians vs Bengal Tigers
Teams:
Bengal Tigers (Playing XI): Luke Wright, Sunil Narine, Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings(w/c), Mohammad Nabi, Riki Wessels, Aamer Yamin, Kevon Cooper, Morne Morkel, Muhammad Usman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Maratha Arabians (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Alex Hales, Najibullah Zadran, Brendan Taylor, Kamran Akmal(w), Dwayne Bravo(c), Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Roelof van der Merwe, Richard Gleeson, Zahoor Khan
Pakhtoons win the match by 13 runs
Fantastic last over by Sharafuddin Ashraf and Pakhtoons win the match by 13 runs. They are through to the finals.However, the Northern Warriors will get another shot at the finals in the latter half of the day.
Northern Warriors 97/3 after 8 overs
Northern Warriors require another 31 runs with 7 wickets and 9 balls remaining. Rovman Powell on 30. Dwayne Smith 3 off 3 balls. The match is heading towards exciting ends.
Northern Warriors 61/2 after 6 overs
A couple of really good overs by Shahid Afridi and Sohail Khan has turned the tide in favour of the Pakhtoons. Northern Warriors still need 75 runs in 24 balls.
Northern Warriors 48/2 after 4 overs
4,6,6,- 16 of the first three balls. Rovman Powell is taking the attack to Sharafuddin Ashraf. However, Ashraf finishes off the over with a couple of dot balls. Northern Warriors need 84 runs in 36 balls.
Double blow for Northern Warriors
OUT! The dangerous Nicholas Pooran is gone for 5. Mohammad Irfan picks up the wicket. The very next delivery- RUN OUT! Fantastic fielding by Sohail Khan to get rid off Andre Russell. Dre Rus is out for a duck. NW 15/2 (1.3 ovs)
Northern Warriors resume
Northern Warriors resume after the break. Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons with the bat RP Singh with the ball. First over bowled and 15 runs come off it. Northern Warriors need 121 runs in 52 balls
Pakhtoons 135/5 after 10 overs
Only 9 runs off the last over and the Pakhtoons end at 135/5. Shahid Afridi remains unbeaten on 59 off 17 balls. After a poor start, the Pakhtoons have really pulled it off towards the end. Warriors need 136 to win.
100 up for Pakhtoons
100 comes up for the Pakhtoons. Meanwhile, BOOM BOOM! Huge six by Afridi and he reaches his FIFTY! How much will the Pakhtoons get?
Pakhtoons 72/4 after 6 overs
Shafiqullah and Colin Ingram have also been dismissed but the Pakhtoons are setting up a competitive total here.
Pakhtoons 45/2 after 4 overs
Delport was dismissed in the very first over and Fletcher had to depart in the fourth. Pakthoons would have been hoping for a better start than this.
Northern win the toss and elect to field first
Cameron Delport and Andre Fletcher open the innings for the Pakhtoons.
Hello and welcome
Northern Warriors, Pakhtoons, Maratha Arabians and Bengal Tigers are the teams who have made it to the playoffs this season. Northern are playin the Pakhtoons in the first match of the day and that will be followed by an eliminator between Maratha and Bengal. The final match of the day will be between the winner of the first match and loser of the second.