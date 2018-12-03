T10 Cricket League 2018 Final: Northern Warriors beat Pakhtoons by 22 runs to lift the title

T10 Cricket League 2018 Final, Pakhtoons vs Northern Warriors: In the finals of the T10 league it was the Northern Warriors who emerged victorious against the Pakhtoons in a thrilling finale. Batting first, Northern Warriors scored 140 in 10 overs. Andre Russell and Rovman Powell were the stars with the ball after which Chris Green and Hardus Viljoen tightened the screws on the Pakhtoons during the chase. Chasing 141 Shahid Afridi led Pakhtoons could only muster 118/7 and fall short by 22 runs.

The T10 League is yet another new format in the game of cricket where matches are played 10-overs-a-side. After making its debut last year in Sharjah with six teams, the second season has eight teams participating in a 28-game event over ten days. The second edition began on November 23 and culminated on Sunday, December 2.