T10 Cricket League 2018 Final: Northern Warriors beat Pakhtoons by 22 runs to lift the title

T10 Cricket League 2018 Final, Pakhtoons vs Northern Warriors: In the finals of the T10 league it was the Northern Warriors who emerged victorious against the Pakhtoons in a thrilling finale. Batting first, Northern Warriors scored 140 in 10 overs. Andre Russell and Rovman Powell were the stars with the ball after which Chris Green and Hardus Viljoen tightened the screws on the Pakhtoons during the chase. Chasing 141 Shahid Afridi led Pakhtoons could only muster 118/7 and fall short by 22 runs.
The T10 League is yet another new format in the game of cricket where matches are played 10-overs-a-side. After making its debut last year in Sharjah with six teams, the second season has eight teams participating in a 28-game event over ten days. The second edition began on November 23 and culminated on Sunday, December 2.
Northern Warriors are the champions of T10 League
Thats it! All over! Northern Warriors win the match by 22 runs and they are the Champions of the second edition! What a fantastic all round performance. Celebrations erupt in Sharjah!
Pakhtoons losing wickets at regular intervals.
Pakhtoons losing wickets at regular intervals. This time it is Dawson who departs for 12. PAKHT- 107/6 (9 ovs)
Pakhtoons losing the plot
The game is slipping away from the Pakhtoons. The run rate has shot up to 19 runs per over. Meanwhile, is Afridi bowled for 5. That will be curtains for the Pakhtoons. They need 58 in 3 overs. Seems unlikely.
50 comes up for Pakhtoons
With a couple of big overs, the 50 has come up for Pakhtoons. Andre Fletcher is on 30 off 14 balls. Giving him company is Shafiqullah Shafiq on 16 (8)
BOWLED! Delport b Chris Green 3(4)
Green gets the breakthrough for Warriors. Delport is out for 3. The run rate is shooting up with each passing ball. Pakhtoons need 120 runs in 46 balls. PAKHT- 15/1 (2 ovs)
Pakhtoons resume
So the Pakhtoons have a tough task at hand chasing 141. They need to go at 14.10 per over. Andre Fletcher and Cameron Delport out in the middle with the bat. Pierre to open the attack Let's play!
Warriors end at 140/3 in 10 overs
A boundary off the last ball and the Warriors end at 140/3 in 10 overs. Only six runs came off the last over and Afridi will be happy with this. At one point it seemed like Warriors would surpass 150 with ease. But the last two overs were good. Pakhtoons need 141 to win the finals
Another big over
19 came off the eight over as 50 comes up for Rovman Powell. How much will they reach tonight? NW- 122/3
OUT! A Russell c Irfan b Afridi 38(12)
Shahid Afridi gets rid of Andre Russell for 38 (12 balls). Round the wicket and Russell tries to swing it across the leg side but a thick edge takes it to Irfan. NW- 102/3
27 off 1 over, Russell on fire
6,4,6,4,6,1= 27 runs of the 6th over. Andre Russell is on fire. He is strike rate is 264! The partnership is 52 off 16 balls. 8 sixes in 6 overs. NW- 92/2 (6 ovs)
OUT! Pooran c Sohail Khan b Sharafuddin Ashraf 18(10)
Left arm spin of Sharafuddin Ashraf works and Pooran is out for 18! Big moment in the match. Andre Russell walks out to bat. He has a strike rate of more than 250! NW 40/2 (3.2 ovs)
Monster Hit!
BIGGEST SIX OF THE NIGHT! Powell swings one over the mid-wicket for a monstrous hit!However, that is not the end of the drama- a dead ball is called of the last ball and Sohail Khan has to deliver again. The last ball of the over is another six! Powerplay Ends! NW- 34/1 (3 ovs)
WICKET! Simmons b Irfan 5(4)
OUT! Mohammad Irfan delivers the first blow for the Pakhtoons. Simmons is bowled for 5. NW- 12/1
Cracker of a start!
Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran are at the crease. RP Singh will open the attack for Pakhtoons. And we are underway! But a four of the second ball as Simmons cracks one over long on. NW 12/0 (1 ovs)
Northern Warriors Playing XI:
Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Daren Sammy(c), Khary Pierre, Ravi Bopara, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Haider, Chris Green, Wahab Riaz
Pakhtoons Playing XI:
Andre Fletcher, Cameron Delport, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Colin Ingram, Muhammad Kaleem, Shahid Afridi(c), Liam Dawson, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sohail Khan, RP Singh, Mohammad Irfan
Toss time !
Darren Sammy spins the coin and Shahid Afridi calls correctly. Pakhtoons win toss, opt to field first.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the T10 Cricket League 2018 Final between Pakhtoons and the Northern Warriors. The Northern Warriors who qualified for the finals despite losing the first qualifier against the Pakhtoon. But today is a new day and who will tonight? Stay tuned for live updates.