T10 Cricket is perfect for Olympics, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that T10 cricket is the way forward if the game is to enter the Olympics. “I think this is the best cricket you can introduce in the Olympic Games,” Afridi is quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertising

Afridi is currently playing for the Pakhtoons in the T10 Cricket League in the UAE. The all-rounder, who played 398 ODIs for Pakistan in his 22-year international career, said that this is the best way to show “the world what cricket is all about.” “I think this is the perfect format to introduce cricket and we are all enjoying it, which is the main thing,” he said.

“It’s quick fire, a big test of bowlers. Batsmen can show their skills and I saw myself some great innings, some great skills, some great shots,” said Afridi. “I think cricket will change with [T10]. Even T20 and one-day cricket will change with this cricket. I think you can take it [around the world] definitely because of the time,” Afridi said.

It is an opinion that he shares with current England ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan. “I think T10 could be something you could potentially propose to an Olympic committee,” Morgan had said during the first edition of the T10 League. “When you look at the T20 game, it goes on for a little bit longer, so if you are talking about playing a role in the Olympics then you’d probably have ten teams or more and that would probably last five or six weeks. But a ten-over league could be done in about eight days which could be right.”

Cricket has not been in the Olympics since 1900. The ICC had bid for a women’s cricket event in 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.