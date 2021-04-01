T Natarajan receives SUV, thanks Anand Mahindra with signed Gabba shirt in return

Indian cricketer T Natarajan, who impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra with his performance in Australia, received the promised Thar SUV on Thursday. Thanking the businessman and cricket lover for recognising his journey, Natarajan sent back his signed Gabba Test jersey as a gesture.

Mahindra had said he wanted to gift the SUVs to Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Natarajan for their inspiring performances during India’s 2-1 series win.

“Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury. They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible,” Mahindra had said in a Twitter post.

“Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company.”

“The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with Mahindra Auto to get them their THARS on priority,” Mahindra had tweeted.

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority. 😊 (3/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Receiving the SUV on Thursday, Natarajan shared pictures and penned down a note saying, “Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to explore the impossible.”

“As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test meaningful.”

As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful 2/2 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

T Natarjan, playing only in his 2nd Test, picked up the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the 1st innings of Gabba Test. The pace attack was led by 3-Test old Mohammed Siraj. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini were also playing in their 2nd Test, while Washington Sundar, a net bowler, was making his debut.

India won the match by 3 wickets, scripting history by winning the series and handing Australia their first defeat at the Brisbane Venue since 1988.