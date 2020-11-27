T Natarajan added to India ODI squad as Navdeep Saini’s cover

T Natarajan showed his yorker skills during IPL 2020 for SRH. (BCCI/IPL)

The BCCI on Thursday added left-arm seamer T Natarajan to India’s ODI squad as half-fit paceman Navdeep Saini’s cover. According to BCCI press release that landed close to midnight, Saini had complained of back spasms which led to the 29-year-old yorker specialist from Tamil Nadu’s inclusion in the 50-over format.

Natarajan, who has played 15 List A matches so far, was initially a net bowler accompanying the Indian team and then made it to the T20 squad after Varun Chakravarthy pulled out and now is a part of ODI squad.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

