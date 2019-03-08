Syed Mushtaq script: Comebacks, staying relevant and IPL fine-tuning

Will the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, whose timing after the IPL auctions had been regretted by many players looking to impress franchises, end up be a timely boost ahead of the IPL? It provides players like Prithvi Shaw to comeback after an injury break, allows the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey to stay in Indian selectors’ minds, and offers someone like Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad to remind his IPL team that he deserves a game.

Advertising

Five teams in Group A and B will play super league and it could not have come at a better time for Iyer. He has been in terrific form throughout the league phase and even smashed 147 runs off 55 balls. With a strike rate of 166 and 350 runs in six games, Iyer will be captaining Mumbai team after Rahane had to pulled out due to niggle.

“The captaincy is going to help me before IPL because it’s going to create a momentum in such a way that I will be playing five matches and its going to be a great practice as well as good competition for me. It will be going to be very important how we are going to use the opportunities and make the best use of what we have in our armoury,” Iyer said.

Mumbai are placed in Group B alongside Karnataka, Delhi, Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh, while Group A comprises Jharkhand, Gujarat, Railways, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

For Shaw, who has just comeback after an ankle injury, this tournament has provided the best platform to test himself. Shaw had a decent league phase where he had only one half century in six games. Manish Pandey will lead Karnataka, Umesh Yadav will play for Vidarbha, Suresh Raina for Uttar Pradesh. There are other names too like Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai and Ishan Kishen from Jharkhand — both played crucial role with the bat for Mumbai Indians last year. These top players for their franchises will look to get some decent match practice ahead of the Indian Premier League.

For Siddhesh Lad, who is in the squad for Mumbai Indians, this is more than match practice as he has been those unfortunate ones who hasn’t had a game in IPL for the last four years.

“I did well in the last two season of Syed Mushtaq Ali and again I am hoping to do well this year. A performance here will help me to put my case forward in IPL. Scoring in such a tournament always helps especially when you know India’s biggest tournament IPL is around the corner. You never know when will that chance arrive. I have waited for long now but I am still hopeful that things fall in place for sure. It’s matter of getting one chance and I know when opportunity comes I will do well,” Lad said.

Then there is the wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who had made his comeback to competitive cricket after nine months of injury, and will look to bolster his case in the super league phase of the tournament.

***

The super in the league

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’s knockouts begin at the Holkar Stadium on Friday. Here’s a low-down of everything that transpired during the tournament’s league phase of the domestic cricket’s diet version.

The qualification

The top two teams from each of the five groups have qualified for the knock-outs, known as the Super League. Group A comprises Jharkhand, Gujarat, Railways, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, while Mumbai are placed in Group B along with Karnataka, Delhi, Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh. The topper of Super League Group A and Group B will face-off in the summit clash on March 14.

A rare treble

After having clinched the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles, Vidarbha, coached by former India wicket-keeper Chandrakant Pandit, are now eyeing their third crown of this season.

Key performers

Shreyas Iyer

The 24-year-old has been the stand-out performer for Mumbai, scoring two centuries from six league matches. With 350 runs, Iyer is the highest run-scorer from the teams that have qualified for the Super League.

Pratham Singh

Railways have benefited enormously from the exploits of Pratham Singh, whose vital contributions have helped their progression to the knock-outs. Even though he has not surpassed the three-figure mark, he did notch up four consecutive half-centuries.

Subodh Bhati

Leading Delhi’s campaign is the young medium-pacer Subodh Bhati, whose 17 scalps from six matches puts him at the top of the list of the highest wicket-takers. Bhati is by no means express pace. What works for him is his pin-point accuracy, backed by his ability to extract movement off the pitch as well as through the air. His incisive bowling has been instrumental in the defending champions march into the knock-outs.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been in irresistible form, becoming only the second batsman after Delhi’s Unmukt Chand to register back-to-back centuries in this format. Kishan had achieved this feat during Jharkhand’s league encounter against Manipur last month. With 278 runs from six games, Jharkhand have made the seamless transition into the knockouts on the back of their captain’s stupendous form.

Advertising

Comeback trail

Bengal will have their hopes pinned on their star wicket-keeper batsman Wriddiman Saha, who returned to the fold after a year-long, arduous rehab programme following a shoulder injury. Even though his form has been patchy, he scored 129 against Arunachal Pradesh in the league stage. —ENS