Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bengal’s Vivek Singh slams first ton of the season

Vivek Singh scored 100 of 64 balls at a destructive strike rate of 156.25 (Screengrab/BCCI )

Bengal opener Vivek Singh slammed the first century of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 trophy to help his side defeat Jharkhand on Tuesday. Beginning with a cautious approach, the southpaw took the attack to the opposition after settling down in the first two overs.

Finding gaps at will, Singh was particularly aggressive on Jharkhand’s Rahul Shukla and Anukul Roy. He reached his fifty off just 28 balls, his 8th T20 half-century in first-class cricket.

Batting without any blemish, Singh continued to tonk the bowlers all over the Eden Gardens. The inside-out shot over the cover-region fetched him quite a few runs.

He slammed 13 fours and three massive sixes in his entertaining innings and finally reached the three-figure mark in the last over of Bengal’s innings. His 100 of 64 balls came at a destructive strike rate of 156.25.

It was Bengal who won the toss and opted to bat and riding on Singh’s century posted 161/6 after 20 overs.

However, apart from Singh only Shreevats Goswami made a notable contribution with 27 off 28 balls. Rest of the Bengal line-up hardly made any runs with most of them getting dismissed for single-digit scores.

For Jharkhand, CSK seamer Monu Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with 3/30 in four overs.

Chasing 162, Jharkhand fell short by 16 runs after being restricted to 145/9.

Prabhsimran powers Punjab

Elsewhere, Punjab’s young prodigy and wicket-keeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh slammed an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls to help Punjab defeat Karnataka on Tuesday.

Put into bat, Karnataka could only muster 125/8 in 20 overs which was chased down by Punjab in just 14.4 overs. Siddarth Kaul was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball with 4/26 in four overs.