Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Two highest T20 score records broken on same day

Punit Bisht of Meghalaya and Mohammed Azharuddeen of Kerala rocked with their sensational hundreds on Wednesday. (BCCI/Twitter)

Mohammed Azharuddeen from Kerala has hogged all the limelight in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy where the aggressive opener has scored a 54-ball 137 and helped his team chase a target of 197 within 16 overs of the game on Wednesday.

The right-hander hammered nine fours and 11 sixes and reached his 100 in just 37 balls at Wankhede stadium. Batting at a strike-rate of over 250, the 26-year-old’s team won the match by 8 wickets and the batter became the first Kerala player to smash a century in the competition. He surpassed Rohan Prem’s previous top-score of 92 not out.

💯 in 37 balls! 🔥🔥 Sensational stuff this is from Mohammed Azharuddeen. 👍👍 What a knock this has been from the Kerala opener! 👏👏 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/Nrh88uOOFU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Azhar now also holds the record of hitting the second-fastest century in the domestic T20 tournament. Rishabh Pant’s 32-ball hundred in 2018 remains as the fastest hundred in this tournament.

Chasing the target, Azharuddeen and Robin Uthappa stitched a 129-run partnership for the first wicket. However, this didn’t break Azharuddeen’s momentum as he continued to play aggressive cricket and helped the team win the game comfortably.

Star of the night – Mohammed Azharuddeen – lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a 54-ball 137* that helped Kerala secure a clinical 8-wicket win over Mumbai.👏👏#KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Watch how all the action unfolded 🎥👇https://t.co/VWU9MHY0S6 pic.twitter.com/Zr7DgLCYlK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Another record was broken on the same day in the tournament when Meghalaya skipper and wicketkeeper Punit Bisht scored an unbeaten 51-ball 146 against Mizoram. This is the second-highest T20 score by an Indian. While Kerala’s Azharuddeen’s 137* is the third highest in the list.

Punit’s ton was studded with 17 sixes which is yet another record by an Indian in a T20 match. The 34-year old player surpassed Shreyas Iyer’s 15 sixes in a T20 against Sikkim.

Bisht’s heroics helped Meghalaya put a score mammoth total of 230/6 on the board in 20 overs. The team successfully beat Mizoram by 120 runs.