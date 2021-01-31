Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Live Score: Karthik’s TN battles Kedar’s BRD

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Live Score:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Cricket Score Updates: Tamil Nadu and Baroda are the two teams battling it out for the top prize in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. Both the teams are unbeaten in the tourney, hence this one promises to be humdinger at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Tamil Nadu, with the right blend of youth and experience under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, have dominated the tournament. Skipper Dinesh Karthik, who is certainly Tamil Nadu’s best T20 player by a distance, have had a quiet season by his standards but is known to fire on big days.

Baroda, under their stand-in captain Kedar Devdhar, had won some one-sided matches but also a cliff-hanger against Haryana in the quarterfinal where Vishnu Solanki hit a last-ball helicopter shot to win the match. Baroda’s performance is more praiseworthy after their premier batsman Deepak Hooda stormed out after his differences with skipper Krunal Pandya, who also had to leave after his father’s death. Who will cross the finishing line tonight? Stay tuned for live scores and updates.