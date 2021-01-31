scorecardresearch
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Live Score: Karthik’s TN battles Kedar’s BRD

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The final is being played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 31, 2021 6:25:37 pm
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Cricket Score Updates: Tamil Nadu and Baroda are the two teams battling it out for the top prize in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. Both the teams are unbeaten in the tourney, hence this one promises to be humdinger at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Tamil Nadu, with the right blend of youth and experience under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, have dominated the tournament. Skipper Dinesh Karthik, who is certainly Tamil Nadu’s best T20 player by a distance, have had a quiet season by his standards but is known to fire on big days.

Baroda, under their stand-in captain Kedar Devdhar, had won some one-sided matches but also a cliff-hanger against Haryana in the quarterfinal where Vishnu Solanki hit a last-ball helicopter shot to win the match. Baroda’s performance is more praiseworthy after their premier batsman Deepak Hooda stormed out after his differences with skipper Krunal Pandya, who also had to leave after his father’s death. Who will cross the finishing line tonight? Stay tuned for live scores and updates.

A formidable Tamil Nadu team with oodles of experience in its rank and file will have a head-start over an unheralded Baroda which shrugged off the off-field controversies to set up a promising grand finale of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu side with right blend of youth and experience under Dinesh Karthik, has hardly looked in any sort of trouble since their group stage encounters with dominating victories while chasing.

Baroda, under their battle-hardened stand-in captain Kedar Devdhar, had won some one-sided matches but also a cliff-hanger against Haryana in the quarter-final where Vishnu Solanki hit a last-ball helicopter shot to win the match.

Squads:-

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel(w), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi

