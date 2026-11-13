In smaller towns, how youngsters are evolving to realise their IPL dreams

Daksh Kamra, 23, wanted to pursue fast bowling as a teenager. A back injury stalled that dream.

Standing six feet tall, the boy from Hisar, Haryana, is now a ‘mystery spinner’. He idolises its two pioneers, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, and landed a dream ticket to join them last year: a Rs 30 lakh contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Vishal Nishad, 21, played tennis-ball cricket in Gorakhpur. He joined his father in masonry and carpentry work before a local coach spotted something in the ‘tennis-baller’. That was three years ago. In December 2025, Nishad landed a ticket to the IPL, a Rs 30 lakh call-up to Punjab Kings.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The domestic white-ball season begins with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20s on Saturday, but Kamra and Nishad will not be in the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh dugouts.

“There’s Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Tewatia and Nishant Sindhu. Whom can he replace? The association is very supportive, but he will have to wait,” said Kamra’s coach Sandeep Kharb, a former left-arm pacer who represented Haryana in age-group cricket.

Kamra and Nishad are not the only men of their ilk. A whole generation that grew up on sweaty IPL summers is on the rise. This tribe of outliers mirrors the globe-trotting T20 freelancer in India. There is talent in the group, but so are uncertainties regarding career, income and exposure to high-intensity cricket every year.

Only the most fortunate make it to the IPL, besides representing their states in the SMAT or the Vijay Hazare Trophy, ensuring four months of cricket in a year.

Story continues below this ad

Since 2019, only 11 players have made their professional debuts directly through the IPL. Only one – Harshit Rana – has gone on to represent India.

In IPL 2026, 21 players from 13 states made the cut across nine franchises without having played a First-Class game. Eight of them had only played T20 cricket at the professional level; three (including Kamra and Nishad) have not made the senior state team; and only three have made their Ranji Trophy debuts thereafter.

But there’s “not a single weak character” here.

Together with their cricketing attributes, Gen-IPL has also latched onto hyper-local catalysts. For Kamra, it was Kharb’s foresight and exposure to high-level training.

“There wasn’t anything special about Daksh’s leg-spin three or four years ago. Then he transformed himself,” Kharb told The Indian Express.

Story continues below this ad

“I told him, ‘make some changes, because in today’s era, flighted bowlers get hammered. You have to bowl sharp, with rotation and variations.’”

Kharb simplified his vision: “I explained to him using Anil Kumble as an example.”

“Kumble didn’t turn the ball massively. He just operated in a tight area, getting the ball to dip in or nip away off the seam in the air, with plenty of variations. I told him we needed to create variations the same way, using the crease.”

Preparing for the chance

Kamra uses a superior fitness regime to prepare for the challenge.

Story continues below this ad

“He’s been in various camps for quite a while. Sometimes the Haryana camp, sometimes the IPL camp. In Hisar, JSW has a set-up for all Olympic sports,” the coach says.

A thousand kilometres to the east, Nishad imbibed his first formal fitness lessons after making it to the Punjab Kings squad. Despite being part of the pre-tournament camp, Uttar Pradesh have overlooked the young tweaker for the initial SMAT rounds.

“I have written in a diary what to do and what not to do for fitness. I keep myself ready for whenever the call comes,” Nishad told this newspaper from his village.

The fickleness of IPL dynamics is unsettling, but Nishad says ““I know it can be uncertain. I will just have to work harder. If I’m not retained, it means that there are certain shortcomings that I need to work on.”

Story continues below this ad

Two UPT20 league seasons with the Gorakhpur Lions brought him to the notice of the scouts.

“I was a natural mystery spinner with the tennis ball. I have bowled the same from the start,” he said.

The possibilities in T20 cricket are fast breaching the old-school centres. Saurashtra veteran Sheldon Jackson, who has joined the team as a coach ahead of the white-ball season, observed a seismic shift in and around Rajkot.

Last season, wicketkeeper-batter Ruchit Ahir was snapped up by Mumbai Indians as a replacement player. Left-arm wrist-spinner Krains Fuletra ensured a full-term berth in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad after stints as a net bowler.

Story continues below this ad

“Ruchit is a natural, with a very fast bat-swing. Now that he has been considered for the white-ball set-up and made it to the IPL, he knows what he needs to add,” Jackson, who played 286 matches for Saurashtra across formats, said.

“Whatever this format demands, this generation practises that and tries to get better. That could be power-hitting, or range hitting. That could even be sweeping fast bowlers.”