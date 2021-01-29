Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinals, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Score: 100 up for Rajasthan with 50* from Menaria

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinal 1: Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan. (File Photo)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score Updates: A high-intensity contest between Tamil Nadu’s experience and Rajasthan’s guile will be at display in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy today at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

With IPL auction set for February 18, players from both sides wouldn’t like to miss out on an opportunity to impress the talent scouts of various IPL teams like Shahrukh did against Himachal Pradesh during Tamil Nadu’s quarter-final victory.

With players like Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Khaleed Ahmed in the side, Rajasthan have been a consistent team so far on the tournament. While the Tamil Nadu have their premier run-scorer N Jagadeesan (322 runs) in their side.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma(w), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria(c), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist