Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinals, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Score: 100 up for Rajasthan with 50* from Menaria

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score Updates: A high-intensity contest between Tamil Nadu’s experience and Rajasthan’s guile will be at display in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy today at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.
With IPL auction set for February 18, players from both sides wouldn’t like to miss out on an opportunity to impress the talent scouts of various IPL teams like Shahrukh did against Himachal Pradesh during Tamil Nadu’s quarter-final victory.
With players like Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Khaleed Ahmed in the side, Rajasthan have been a consistent team so far on the tournament. While the Tamil Nadu have their premier run-scorer N Jagadeesan (322 runs) in their side.
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma(w), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria(c), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq
Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist
Rajasthan's skipper Ashok Menaria is in a great touch today as the southpaw has scored 50* off 30 balls taking team's total past 100 in 11 overs. Rajasthan all set to put a big total today.
Rajasthan's innings has been steered brilliantly by skipper Menaria (38*) and Arjit Gupta (15*) as both have stitched a 51*-run partnership off just 29 balls for the third wicket.
After 10 overs, Raj 88/2
Ashok Menaria seems to be capitalising on team strength of winning the toss and batting first. With 31* off 16 balls so far, Menaria is steering the team to a big total from here on.
After 8 overs, Raj 74/2
Rajasthan skipper has come to centre stage after Garhwal's exit as the left-hander hit 25 runs off 6 balls of Aswin Crist. 4,4,4,6,1,0 was the score in six balls.
Rajasthan 56/2 in 6 overs
Aprajith came to the attack in the fifth over as Aditya Garhwal was taking the seamers head-on. Both Garhwal and Menaria stitched a 37-run partnership before Aprajith got Aditya out. A well-judged catch by Arun Karthik. Aditya Garhwal departed for 29(21) [4s-5 6s-1]
Rajasthan 37/2 in 5 overs
It could have been 7/2 for Rajasthan but the hero of the last game for TN - Shahrukh Khan dropped a sitter short extra cover. Normally, he's a safe fielder but it today things didn't go his way. Lifeline for Aditya Garhwal.
After 2 overs, Rajasthan 12/1
Tamil Nadu got the first wicket in the first over as Sai Kishore forced Bharat Sharma to hand a catch to Baba Aparajith. After three dot balls, the pressure was on Bharat. Kishore went flatter and it skidded through quicker outside off, Bharat skipped back and cut it uppishly to the left of cover-point.
Rajasthan 2/1 in 1 over
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first semifinal match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera. Rajasthan have won the toss and elected to bat first.