Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Rahane to lead Mumbai, Shaw vice-captain

The Mumbai team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy was announced on Monday. The senior selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association, consisting of chairman Salil Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi selected the players to represent the state.

The players are Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw (vice captain), Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani, SAtharva Ankolekar, Daval Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Mohit Awasthi, Siddeshesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Deepak Shetty and Roystan Dias.

The tournament is scheduled to start on 4 November 2021, with the final taking place on 22 November 2021. The tournament will be divided into six groups, with six teams in five Elite Groups and eight teams in the Plate Group. The winners of each Elite Group will progress directly to the quarter-finals, with the second-placed teams and the winner of the Plate Group playing in pre-quarters matches to determine the final eight teams. Tamil Nadu are the defending champions.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is also the vice-captain of the Indian Test team will be looking to find his form after a below average series against England.

Vice captain Shaw had an exceptional season with the bat for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Shaw amassed a total of 479 runs for DC in 15 games that he played this year. Shaw’s feat included 4 half-centuries at an average of 31.93 and with a staggering strike rate of 159.13.

However, Delhi Capitals failed to make it to the final of the IPL 2021 despite finishing on top of the points table after the league stage. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 to bow out of the tournament.